Antonio Banderas, Olivia Wilde appear at Dorian Awards Winners Toast accepting their honors

This past weekend, actors Olivia Wilde and Antonio Banderas were on hand to accept their Dorian Awards and were feted by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics at their annual Winners Toast
Booksmart director Olivia Wilde and Pain and Glory star Antonio Banderas joined the intimate award ceremony hosted by GALECA, held at the home of Hollywood producer Patrick Moran and his television-writer husband Jordan Budde.
The two expressed their gratitude and revealed some plum anecdotes as they accepted their honors from The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics 11th Dorian Awards Winners Toast.
The invitation-only crowd celebrated their wins and toasted the other winners in various film and television categories.
The pre-Super Bowl party also included Q&As with the filmmakers of the Dorian Award-winning (and Oscar-nominated) documentary Honeyland and rising star Andrew Ridings of Comedy Central’s The Other Two, GALECA’s choice for Unsung TV Show of the Year.
According to executive director John Griffiths:
“Guests were amused to hear that the Toast’s setting doubled for legendary studio mogul Jack Warner’s mansion in the filming of Feud: Bette and Joan, the FX miniseries that was named Campy TV Show of the Year by the Society in 2018.”
The event featured libations provided by Writers Tears Irish Whiskey and Massimo Wine. Main sponsors were Warner Horizon Scripted Television and the Stage 13 digital network.
The hallmark of the Society’s winner’s Toast is described by Griffiths as “an intimate and light-hearted Hasty Puddings-esque affair.”
Dorian Award winners get to talk about their project, receive their trophy and enjoy a well-deserved toast and raise of the glass honoring their achievement.
What is GALECA?
GALECA.org, formed in 2009, was created to build “camaraderie and solidarity in an unsettling media environment,” as it championed constructive film and television criticism and elevated the craft of entertainment journalism.
According to Griffiths: “Via panels, screenings, and our annual Dorian Awards, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics strives to remind at-risk youth, bullies and bigots that the world looks to the Q eye for leads on great and unique movies and TV. And how would we all fare without knowing what’s campy?”
Who won the Dorian Awards this year?
GALECA, The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, which votes on the annual honors, revealed the winners earlier in January 2020.
The awards, voted on by about 260 entertainment journalists (including Monsters & Critics) from the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, recognize the best in mainstream and international film and television.
Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite was named the best film of the year. And Jennifer Lopez, who appeared during the Super Bowl half time, was a Dorian Award winner too!
A full list of winners:
Film of the Year
Parasite (WINNER)
Hustlers
Little Women
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Director of the Year
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (WINNER)
Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Sam Mendes, 1917
Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Film Performance of the Year — Actress
Renee Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)
Awkwafina, The Farewell
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Film Performance of the Year — Actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory (WINNER)
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Supporting Film Performance of the Year — Actress
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers (WINNER)
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
Supporting Film Performance of the Year — Actor
Song Kang-ho, Parasite (WINNER)
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
LGBTQ Film of the Year
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (WINNER)
Booksmart
End of the Century
Pain and Glory
Rocketman
Foreign Language Film of the Year
Parasite (WINNER)
Atlantics
Pain and Glory
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
The Farewell
Screenplay of the Year
Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite (WINNER)
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Documentary of the Year
(theatrical release, TV airing or DVD release)
Honeyland (WINNER)
American Factory
Apollo 11
For Sama
One Child Nation
LGBTQ Documentary of the Year
Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street (WINNER)
Circus of Books
Gay Chorus Deep South
The Gospel of Eureka
5B
Visually Striking Film of the Year
(honoring beauty, from art direction to cinematography)
1917 (WINNER – tie)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (WINNER – tie)
Midsommar
The Lighthouse
Parasite
Unsung Film of the Year
Booksmart (WINNER)
Her Smell
Gloria Bell
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
Waves
Campy Film of the Year
Cats (WINNER)
Ma
Greta
Knives Out
Serenity
TV Drama of the Year
Pose (WINNER)
Chernobyl
Euphoria
Succession
Unbelievable
TV Comedy of the Year
Fleabag (WINNER)
The Other Two
Pen15
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
TV Performance of the Year — Actress
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (WINNER)
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Michelle Williams, Fosse Verdon
TV Performance of the Year — Actor
Billy Porter, Pose (WINNER)
Bill Hader, Barry
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Jeremy Strong, Succession
TV Current Affairs Show of the Year
Leaving Neverland (WINNER)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Rachel Maddow Show
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
TV Musical Performance of the Year
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, “Shallow,” The 91st Academy Awards (WINNER)
Lizzo, “Truth Hurts,” VMAs 2019
Megan Mullally, “The Man That Got Way,” Will & Grace
Annie Murphy, “A Little Bit Alexis,” Schitt’s Creek
Michelle Williams, “Who’s Got the Pain?,” Fosse/Verdon
LGBTQ TV Show of the Year
Pose (WINNER)
Euphoria
The Other Two
Schitt’s Creek
Tales of the City
Unsung TV Show of the Year
The Other Two (WINNER)
Gentleman Jack
On Becoming a God in Central Florida
PEN15
Years and Years
Campy TV Show of the Year
The Politician (WINNER)
American Horror Story 1984
Big Little Lies
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Riverdale
We’re Wilde About You! Rising Star of the Year
Florence Pugh (WINNER)
Roman Griffin Davis
Kaitlyn Dever
Beanie Feldstein
Hunter Schafer
Wilde Wit of the Year
(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (WINNER)
Dan Levy
Billy Porter
Randy Rainbow
Taika Waititi
Wilde Artist of the Decade
Lady Gaga (WINNER)
Greta Gerwig
Ryan Murphy
Billy Porter
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Timeless Star (Career Achievement Award)
Catherine O’Hara