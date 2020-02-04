Antonio Banderas, Olivia Wilde appear at Dorian Awards Winners Toast accepting their honors

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

This past weekend, actors Olivia Wilde and Antonio Banderas were on hand to accept their Dorian Awards and were feted by the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics at their annual Winners Toast

Booksmart director Olivia Wilde and Pain and Glory star Antonio Banderas joined the intimate award ceremony hosted by GALECA, held at the home of Hollywood producer Patrick Moran and his television-writer husband Jordan Budde.

The two expressed their gratitude and revealed some plum anecdotes as they accepted their honors from The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics 11th Dorian Awards Winners Toast.

The invitation-only crowd celebrated their wins and toasted the other winners in various film and television categories.

The pre-Super Bowl party also included Q&As with the filmmakers of the Dorian Award-winning (and Oscar-nominated) documentary Honeyland and rising star Andrew Ridings of Comedy Central’s The Other Two, GALECA’s choice for Unsung TV Show of the Year.

According to executive director John Griffiths:

“Guests were amused to hear that the Toast’s setting doubled for legendary studio mogul Jack Warner’s mansion in the filming of Feud: Bette and Joan, the FX miniseries that was named Campy TV Show of the Year by the Society in 2018.”

The event featured libations provided by Writers Tears Irish Whiskey and Massimo Wine. Main sponsors were Warner Horizon Scripted Television and the Stage 13 digital network.

The hallmark of the Society’s winner’s Toast is described by Griffiths as “an intimate and light-hearted Hasty Puddings-esque affair.”

Dorian Award winners get to talk about their project, receive their trophy and enjoy a well-deserved toast and raise of the glass honoring their achievement.

What is GALECA?

GALECA.org, formed in 2009, was created to build “camaraderie and solidarity in an unsettling media environment,” as it championed constructive film and television criticism and elevated the craft of entertainment journalism.

According to Griffiths: “Via panels, screenings, and our annual Dorian Awards, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics strives to remind at-risk youth, bullies and bigots that the world looks to the Q eye for leads on great and unique movies and TV. And how would we all fare without knowing what’s campy?”

Who won the Dorian Awards this year?

GALECA, The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, which votes on the annual honors, revealed the winners earlier in January 2020.

The awards, voted on by about 260 entertainment journalists (including Monsters & Critics) from the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, recognize the best in mainstream and international film and television.

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite was named the best film of the year. And Jennifer Lopez, who appeared during the Super Bowl half time, was a Dorian Award winner too!

A full list of winners:

Film of the Year

Parasite (WINNER)

Hustlers

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Director of the Year

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (WINNER)

Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Sam Mendes, 1917

Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Film Performance of the Year — Actress

Renee Zellweger, Judy (WINNER)

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Film Performance of the Year — Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory (WINNER)

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Supporting Film Performance of the Year — Actress

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers (WINNER)

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Supporting Film Performance of the Year — Actor

Song Kang-ho, Parasite (WINNER)

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

LGBTQ Film of the Year

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (WINNER)

Booksmart

End of the Century

Pain and Glory

Rocketman

Foreign Language Film of the Year

Parasite (WINNER)

Atlantics

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Farewell

Screenplay of the Year

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite (WINNER)

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Documentary of the Year

(theatrical release, TV airing or DVD release)

Honeyland (WINNER)

American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

One Child Nation

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street (WINNER)

Circus of Books

Gay Chorus Deep South

The Gospel of Eureka

5B

Visually Striking Film of the Year

(honoring beauty, from art direction to cinematography)

1917 (WINNER – tie)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire (WINNER – tie)

Midsommar

The Lighthouse

Parasite

Unsung Film of the Year

Booksmart (WINNER)

Her Smell

Gloria Bell

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Waves

Campy Film of the Year

Cats (WINNER)

Ma

Greta

Knives Out

Serenity

TV Drama of the Year

Pose (WINNER)

Chernobyl

Euphoria

Succession

Unbelievable

TV Comedy of the Year

Fleabag (WINNER)

The Other Two

Pen15

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

TV Performance of the Year — Actress

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (WINNER)

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Michelle Williams, Fosse Verdon

TV Performance of the Year — Actor

Billy Porter, Pose (WINNER)

Bill Hader, Barry

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

TV Current Affairs Show of the Year

Leaving Neverland (WINNER)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Rachel Maddow Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

TV Musical Performance of the Year

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, “Shallow,” The 91st Academy Awards (WINNER)

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts,” VMAs 2019

Megan Mullally, “The Man That Got Way,” Will & Grace

Annie Murphy, “A Little Bit Alexis,” Schitt’s Creek

Michelle Williams, “Who’s Got the Pain?,” Fosse/Verdon

LGBTQ TV Show of the Year

Pose (WINNER)

Euphoria

The Other Two

Schitt’s Creek

Tales of the City

Unsung TV Show of the Year

The Other Two (WINNER)

Gentleman Jack

On Becoming a God in Central Florida

PEN15

Years and Years

Campy TV Show of the Year

The Politician (WINNER)

American Horror Story 1984

Big Little Lies

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Riverdale

We’re Wilde About You! Rising Star of the Year

Florence Pugh (WINNER)

Roman Griffin Davis

Kaitlyn Dever

Beanie Feldstein

Hunter Schafer

Wilde Wit of the Year

(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (WINNER)

Dan Levy

Billy Porter

Randy Rainbow

Taika Waititi

Wilde Artist of the Decade

Lady Gaga (WINNER)

Greta Gerwig

Ryan Murphy

Billy Porter

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Timeless Star (Career Achievement Award)

Catherine O’Hara