15 popular Netflix shows that you really shouldn’t miss out on

With all the popular programs Netflix has to offer, sometimes narrowing down a choice can be overwhelming.

This fact is further complicated because of the massive content drop by the streaming service at the start of each month.

Luckily, we have made that task easier by giving our choices of where to start on a night of Netflix binging.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Whether you want to laugh with your family, cry with your friends, or solve a mystery by yourself, this list has something worth watching.

There is something for everyone on Netflix.

The list has everything from animated television to mind-bending sci-fi to give a diverse selection for how to spend a Netflix and chill.

Here are 15 Popular Netflix shows to watch on the streaming service as of July 2020.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast)

Based loosely on real-life events, the Netflix series How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) centers around a teen who gets into the business of selling drugs on the dark web to get a girl.

The German series is extremely overlooked but quite compelling. It’s also quite fascinating in the same vein as The Social Network, showing how the interwebs created a mass market for drug trafficking.

The series is also a quick binge with seven episodes, each clocking in at around 30 minutes.

Ozark

When one thinks about the career of Jason Bateman before the past few years, they would never think of the terms “dark” or “violent.” But with Ozark, that’s where his character is forced to go.

This crime drama series on Netflix centers on Marty Byrde and his family, forced to launder money for a drug cartel at the Lake of the Ozarks.

And no matter how grim or sadistic their world becomes, somehow Marty and his wife Wendy manage to smooth talk their way out of death at every turn.

There is a reason why this series is so popular. With the show coming to an end with Season 4, now is the time to catch up.

Gilmore Girls/Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life

For people tired of being stuck in their houses, and ready to go anywhere besides their own four walls, a visit to Stars Hollow is always a good choice. The hit show Gilmore Girls is still worth a watch even though it came out years ago.

Rory Gilmore and her mom Lorelai are best friends, but just like most mothers and daughters, they sometimes have a rocky relationship, but it’s one most people can identify with.

The Gilmore Girls are obsessed with coffee, books, movies, and junk food. In other words, it’s like having your best friends over every time they come on the screen.

The people of Stars Hollow are quirky, lovable, and guaranteed to do something completely zany at least once an episode. Every single character brings something unique to the show.

For viewers who need something heartwarming, that will occasionally bring tears (mostly happy ones), the lovely people of Stars Hollow are absolutely worth visiting.

Each episode is an hour-long, but because the show is so engaging, it is an easy binge.

Black Mirror

In case the real world with all its technology isn’t terrifying enough, Netflix’s Black Mirror takes it to a whole new level.

The ideas presented in Black Mirror are simultaneously fascinating and horrifying. It is crazy to think about where technology could take society and what the consequences might be.

For viewers interested in a futuristic fantasy show on Netflix that’s just realistic enough it could actually happen (and weirdly has happened in some cases), Black Mirror is the perfect show to watch on Netflix.

Criminal Minds

Who doesn’t love a good mystery?

The idea of being able to read people’s minds sounds so tempting, and the FBI profilers on the hit show Criminal Minds almost make it seem possible.

The team chases down the most prolific and dangerous criminals, and they do so by getting inside their heads. It’s one crazy mind game after another, and somehow they maintain their sanity.

Anyone who watches the show is guaranteed to have a favorite member of the team within the first episode. Since Netflix has 12 seasons, viewers have plenty of time to pick a new favorite or continue to fall in love with the old one each season.

Criminal Minds is perfect for anyone who likes to try and catch a bad guy or solve a problem before it’s too late. For viewers who have watched every season, it’s easy to start to feel like a member of the team.

The Babysitters Club

The Babysitter’s Club on Netflix is a giant dose of nostalgia for anyone who grew up loving the 80’s or who read the popular book series.

In a world gone mad, it is nice to have fun childhood memories come to life onscreen.

The show is a prime example of what it means to raise girls who will become empowered women. The coolest thing about The Babysitters Club on Netflix is how it speaks to social issues of the day.

From transgender rights to people of disability, and even breaking down the idea of stereotypical gender roles, the Babysitters Club takes on these important issues in refreshing and important ways.

The Babysitters Club is a breath of fresh air and is one of the top critics’ choices on Netflix.

Floor is Lava

Netflix’s show Floor is Lava is every single viewer’s childhood dreams come true. Everyone has played a version of this game, trying to keep their bodies and feet off the floor.

The interesting thing about this game is there is no real “floor” just liquid lava contestants could fall into at any point.

The new Netflix show ups the stakes on this classic game, whoever can make it out of the room without falling into the lava wins $10,000. This show would be an absolute blast to watch for a family night.

Bojack Horseman

We live in the golden age of television and beyond live-action programs, animated television is delivering with the same magnitude.

Such is the case with Bojack Horseman. The character Bojack is voiced by Will Arnett and involves a horse who is a washed-up actor from an old sitcom struggling to find a second life with his career.

The animated series is a comedy but offers a surprising amount of drama and touches on depression and anxiety. There’s even a deep underlying message of what being happy truly means and whether success is enough to achieve it.

Sometimes it needs to be worked on within and not from the outside.

And this makes Bojack Horseman a worthwhile Netflix binge.

Unsolved Mysteries

Looking back at ’90s nostalgia, it’s hard not to remember the haunting series based on real-life incidents Unsolved Mysteries.

The theme song alone will give one nightmares.

The Netflix reboot brings back that haunting music and so much more. Each episode contains an hour-long documented focus on a mystery that was never solved, and some of the accounts are riveting.

Even though the original host Robert Stack is not alive to give the reboot its full flavor, the Netflix reboot of Unsolved Mysteries is a must-see.

Hannibal

Let’s be clear, Anthony Hopkins is and will always be the best Hannibal.

That being said, the television series Hannibal is absolutely incredible and redefines the word adaptation.

The series was led by showrunner Bryan Fuller of Pushing Daisies and American Gods, and his approach was a masterclass on how to make a familiar property feel insanely fresh.

Not to mention, the show was injected with two fantastic performances by Mads Mikkelsen as Hannibal and Hugh Dancy as Will Graham.

Netflix viewers who loved the films with Hannibal Lecter should also find this appetizing.

Waco

For anyone fascinated by cults and what draws followers to them, the Netflix drama series Waco is a must-watch. David Koresh is a fascinating example of what it means to have too much charisma.

Watching the Branch Davidian cult onscreen gives viewers a whole new level of sympathy for a belief system that, in so many ways, led to a sad downfall for a lot of innocent people.

If one were ever curious as to how people fall under a leader’s spell, Waco explains how in a beautifully unique way.

The Office

It’s undeniable that everyone could use a laugh right now. And who better than the only man who could make work funny, Steve Carell.

For fans of stupid pranks, “that’s what she said,” and a little bit of romance The Office is a perfect fit.

And it’s a crucial watch because NBC is probably about to swipe it from Netflix and put it on their own streaming service Peacock.

Viewers may have already seen it but if they want to watch this comedy series on Netflix before having to jump on another streaming service, they better do it now before it’s inevitably given back to NBC.

New Girl

Zooey Deschanel could make anyone smile, and as Jessica Day on New Girl, she nails it. Her zany, hilarious antics as she navigates break ups, love and friendship are laugh-out-loud funny.

From accidentally falling for the wrong guys, to realizing she is exactly who she wants to be even when she’s different, Jessica Day and her group of crazy best friends are everything viewers need to have a side-splitting good time.

It’s the perfect show to watch while having a quiet quarantine night.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

To spice up the mixture, let’s add a show for kids as well as adults.

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Not to be confused with the terrible live-action film) is one of the best-animated series produced in the past two decades aimed at a younger audience.

The series involves a universe where characters can bend elements such as Earth, Air, Fire and, Water and is rich in mythology and world-building.

Furthermore, it’s enhanced by a three-part epic story that leads to an amazing final season. And the entire saga is for the taking on Netflix.

Dark

Who doesn’t love a good sci-fi mindbending series?

Some might have an aversion to series with subtitles but the German show Dark is worth branching out of one’s comfort zone to experience.

The show starts off similarly to Stranger Things, with the disappearance of a child, and then becomes increasingly complex as it pushes forward. And it even involves a twisty time travel narrative.

The show just concluded its final season, therefore Netflix viewers can sit down and watch this intelligent series from beginning to end.