Rumors are mounting about a Jon Snow Spinoff announcement coming soon

Kit Harington stars as Jon Snow in Episode 6 of Game of Thrones Season 7. Pic credit: HBO/Helen Sloan

Ever since news broke about a potential Jon Snow spinoff, fans have been eager to learn more.

Originally, it was believed that Kit Harington, who portrayed the character in Game of Thrones, had taken the concept to HBO and was actively pursuing it.

Then, author George R. R. Martin confirmed that Harington has been trying to get the new spinoff up and running with the network.

However, there has been no official statement from HBO regarding any of this news.

Regardless, fans have been excited about the chance to go north of the Wall once more and revisit what happened to Jon Snow after the Season 8 finale of Game of Thrones.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, a new rumor is circulating that news might be dropping soon regarding the potential spinoff.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow and Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane, as seen in Episode 8 of Game of Thrones Season 8. Pic credit: HBO

HBO released a throwback video of Jon Snow

Thanks to a new video released by HBO on their official YouTube channel, fans are speculating that something big may drop regarding news of the Jon Snow spinoff.

The four-minute clip is titled Jon Snow’s Journey and takes a look at his story arc from Seasons 1 through 8 of Game of Thrones.

“Let me give you some advice, bastard,” Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) says at the beginning.

A sequence of scenes is then shown that leads viewers through every significant event in Jon’s life.

“The world will always need a home for bastards and broken men,” Tyrion then closes the clip with as Jon, on horseback, contemplates his life beyond the Wall.

HBO also invites fans to “revisit the emotional and literal death-defying journey of Jon Snow,” in the caption to the video.

However, for many, the clip has come out of the blue, which has led to speculation that it means something in regard to the Jon Snow spinoff.

Is an announcement coming for the Jon Snow spinoff?

In the comments section of the YouTube clip, many fans started speculating that this new clip meant that HBO was prepping everyone for a potential announcement regarding the Jon Snow TV show.

“Hopefully HBO is preparing us for an announcement about the new Jon Snow sequel….” one person wrote.

Pic credit: James Metekingi/YouTube

Quickly, it was decided that it was likely that we might know as soon as this weekend regarding the official word.

“He’s definitely getting that sequel announcement this weekend,” another fan declared.

Pic credit: Juju Rush/YouTube

Then, on Twitter, Fansided’s Game of Thrones account, Winter is Coming, retweeted a screenshot of the YouTube clip, and further speculation about upcoming news ensued there as well.

HBO posted this an hour ago.



Subtle lol



It is coming this weekend guys 🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/UZfUkzrGZw — who's who in westeros (@WeThrones) December 8, 2022

As yet, this is all entirely speculation regarding any news on the Jon Snow spinoff, but if fans are correct in assuming that news is going to drop this weekend, then it might be time to subscribe to HBO’s YouTube channel in order to find out more.

As yet, no official confirmation or release date has been announced for the Jon Snow spinoff.