Robin Roberts called out by GMA viewers after big SoCal Strong announcement

Robin Roberts returned to Good Morning America earlier this week, sharing a big announcement regarding the SoCal Strong efforts with viewers.

She and several GMA co-stars traveled to California to cover the devastating wildfires and helped with fundraising efforts.

Michael Strahan first announced the trip on last week’s GMA, with Ginger Zee also traveling with him and Robin.

Strahan didn’t return on Monday’s show, and Robin appeared alongside Rebecca Jarvis and George Stephanopoulos.

During the episode, Robin shared that GMA’s SoCal Strong special raised substantial money.

However, some viewers called out Robin and GMA for their lack of fundraising elsewhere.

Robin praised ‘amazing’ viewers during GMA’s SoCal Strong reveal

On Monday, GMA star Robin Roberts shared that GMA’s SoCal Strong special raised “approximately $8,573,000 in donations.”

“Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. To everyone at home,” Robin said, adding, “Our viewers are amazing how they respond.”

“They come through at the worst of times. It brings out the best in people, and it feels so good to see. It was great to see you and Michael there and Ginger and our whole team on the ground,” Rebecca added.

“But we’re not finished,” Robin said, directing viewers to scan a QR code on-screen to learn how to get involved.

Last week, AccuWeather reported an estimated cost of $250 billion in damages and economic losses due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

On Friday, an ABC 6 report indicated that GMA’s SoCal Strong initiative had raised over $6 million. Robin and Michael commented on the initiative.

“It’s been great to see the grassroots efforts here and the relief efforts and what we’ve been able to do is match that with some corporations who are putting millions of dollars and our viewers are responding as well,” Robin said.

“I think you can see the images on TV, you can see pictures, but when you see it in person, it takes your breath away,” Michael said about witnessing the destruction in person.

Friday’s Good Morning America coverage included Robin, Michael, Ginger, and others from ABC News presenting stories about families and communities affected by the California wildfires.

Along with that, singer Aloe Blacc performed Shine (Aurora), and children’s choir The High Notes performed their song, The Light in Me, the Light in You.”

Viewers called out GMA’s fundraising efforts

While many individuals praised GMA for the SoCal Strong initiative, others seemed frustrated and upset over the lack of fundraising elsewhere in the country after devastating weather events.

“I pray that NC is not forgotten in all this… people still living in tents in the mountains…,” a commenter wrote.

“Don’t forget western NC who is still suffering,” a commenter said.

Another commenter mentioned that “without celebrities,” Western North Carolina is “not getting enough help.”

Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

“What about North Carolina ..What about Florida…years later! Where are all the celebrities now nobody cares about us North Carolina and Florida,” a frustrated viewer commented.

Another commenter said, “And yet poor NC is freezing and getting kicked out of motels.”

“What about Ashville North Carolina @robinrobertsgma???” a commenter wrote, including several angry face emojis.

Pic credit: @goodmorningamerica/Instagram

Several catastrophic storms hit Florida between September and October 2024, including Hurricane Milton. According to Climate.gov, the Category 3 storm caused over $34 billion in damages and the loss of 32 lives.

Hurricane Helene devastated Florida and the Southeastern United States in late September, including Asheville, North Carolina.

Earlier this month, Climate.gov indicated that the Category 4 storm caused over $79 billion in damages and 219 deaths.