Zachary Freeman flaunts his ‘summer bod’ in the pool

Zachary Freeman has returned to social media, and his latest post turned up the heat.

Sharing a series of photos in the pool, Zach went shirtless and flaunted his fit physique.

Zach’s photos grabbed attention and even received a comment from one of his Married at First Sight Season 13 costars.

Zachary Freeman puts his ‘summer bod’ on display

Zach Freeman took a dip in the pool and shared some shots from his steamy outdoor photoshoot. As a fan of fitness, Zach’s hard work in the gym was evident in each shirtless image.

In the first photo, Zach looks right at the camera as he lounges at the pool’s edge. In the second photo, Zach poses with his arm up to show off his toned abs and biceps and his bright orange swim trunks under the water.

Zach takes a break from the smoldering to look up with a smile as he wears black sunglasses and soaks his feet in the pool for the third photo. The final image highlights Zach’s physique as pool water drips off his face and chest.

Zach captioned the post, “Summer bod.”

The poolside post received lots of likes, and Zach’s friend and fellow Married at First Sight Season 13 costar Ryan Ignasiak even left a comment.

Ryan complimented Zach, commenting, “My dude coming out with some low key heat.”

Zach’s summer body photos are the MAFS star’s second post since his long hiatus from Instagram.

Zach Freeman broke up with two women from Married at First Sight Season 13

Zach appears to be in good spirits after having tumultuous breakups with not one but two women from his season of Married at First Sight.

During the Houston season of MAFS, Zach was married to Michaela Clark. The pair had some of the most explosive fights within the franchise, with Michaela’s ‘Hurricane K’ altar ego making several appearances.

When Decision Day came, Zach chose to get a divorce despite Michaela saying she wanted to stay married.

Shortly after, Zach began dating his MAFS costar Bao Huong Hong who divorced Johnny Lam on Decision day.

Zach and Bao’s relationship was short-lived because Zach quickly became the center of a major cheating scandal. Several women came forward with receipts accusing Zach of sleeping with them while he was in a relationship with Bao.

Zach and Bao split amid the cheating allegations, and Zach disappeared from social media for a while as his reputation came under plenty of scrutiny and backlash.

Now, Zach is back online and ready to show off all his assets, as was evident in his latest pool photoshoot.

