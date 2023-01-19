Zach Shallcross spills the tea on his upcoming season of The Bachelor with a game of ‘Truth or Drink’

Zach Shallcross would rather take a sip of bourbon than confess some of the things that happened in his upcoming season of The Bachelor.

Zach’s highly anticipated season will premiere in just a few days, airing on Monday, January 23 at 8/7c on ABC.

Ahead of its premiere, Zach let Bachelor Nation in on some secrets through a game of “Truth or Drink” with the show’s official host, Jesse Palmer.

The insightful game started off light, with Zach revealing that the worst date he ever went on consisted of a woman taking psilocybin mushrooms, otherwise known as “shrooms.”

Zach also admitted that his worst heartbreak happened with Rachel Recchia last year on The Bachelorette, which he said left him “in disbelief.”

Other things that the new Bachelor admitted during the game were that he believes his nostrils are his best physical quality, and if he had to rate himself as a “lover” on a scale from 1-10, he would give himself a 7.5.

However, when it came to questions about his upcoming season, Zach decided to keep some things under wraps — in hopes of not spoiling things for viewers. However, in this case, Zach’s silence may have revealed more than he intended.

What did Zach Shallcross refuse to admit about his season?

Jesse asked Zach how early into the show he had his first kiss, and to no surprise, Zach wasn’t willing to give away the answer just yet. However, he did own up to kissing more than seven women in one day.

Zach also chose to take a drink instead of revealing who the best kisser of his season was.

When Jesse asked Zach if he was nervous about the overnight dates, Zach replied, “There was a lot to unpack that night, so I might drink.”

He also, to no surprise, wouldn’t reveal who the last person he kissed was. Could the reason be that it was his new fiancee?

Jesse Palmer confirms Zach was authentically himself on The Bachelor

After Zach said he felt like he was truly himself while the cameras were rolling for the show, Jesse quickly jumped in to confirm that he was.

While Zach called the experience “weird” and said he had to “ease into it in the very beginning,” Jesse said that Zach was consistent and the women knew exactly who he was from the very beginning.

Jesse has said this before, telling Bachelor Nation that Zach was authentic throughout his entire season.

“I think one of the biggest compliments I can give Zach is that he is himself, unapologetically, through and through,” he said, explaining that even though Zach is only 25 years old, he feels as if he truly knows exactly who he is and what he stands for.

Before the game of “Truth or Drink” came to an end, Jesse had one more biting question for Zach, asking him if he found love on The Bachelor.

To no surprise, Zach remained quiet and grabbed the bourbon.

The Bachelor premieres on Monday, January 23 at 8/7c on ABC.