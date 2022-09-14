The Bachelorette spoilers: Zach confronts Rachel about ‘complete blindside’

Zach Shallcross talks with Rachel Recchia face-to-face. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation watched when, during fantasy suite dates, Zach Shallcross revealed to cameras and host, Jesse Palmer, that he felt Rachel Recchia was being inauthentic.

Zach discussed how, once the cameras were off, he felt Rachel turned into a different person than when she was in the spotlight.

In part one of the two-part finale of The Bachelorette last night, fans saw Zach and Rachel come face-to-face for the first time since Zach’s exit from the show.

After they both have watched the show back, it seems that Rachel and Zach have different perspectives on their original thoughts.

When Zach first saw Rachel, he went right into an apology as he felt bad for questioning her character during the show.

Rachel, in turn, apologized immediately back to Zach, saying how hard it was to watch the show back and see him so crushed.

Rachel Recchia and Zach Shallcross see each other for the first time since he left

During last night’s episode, Rachel and Zach saw each other for the first time since Zach left before the rose ceremony with Aven Jones and Tino Franco.

As soon as the discussion began with Jesse and Rachel, Zach went straight to an apology. He stated, “I just want to say that I do apologize for ever making you feel like I called you out for your character.”

He went on to declare, “That’s the last thing I wanted. I was kind of in shock and disbelief in what was happening between us. I am so sorry.”

Rachel then piped up quickly as she added, “That was really hard for me to watch back.” She also wanted Zach to know that she did truly have feelings for him and nothing about it was fake.

When they rehashed the fantasy suite date, Zach revealed that he felt like something was just off between the two of them from the start.

Then when Rachel continued to ask him if he thought he was really ready for a proposal and marriage, Zach knew something was not right.

He felt confused, frustrated, and angry about her questioning and he let his feelings and emotions get the best of him when he called her inauthentic.

However, he felt that way because of his feelings of love toward Rachel and thought she felt the same way. Looking back, Zach stated that he could see Rachel knew he wasn’t the one for her before he did.

Therefore, that was probably the emotions and feelings she was emitting without realizing it or meaning to.

They left the hot spot with Jesse much more cordial than when Zach left the show. In fact, Zach said he has zero regrets about going on the show and his relationship with Rachel. He only wishes her the very best in the future and hopes that she finds love.

The Bachelorette airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.