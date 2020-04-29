Ysabel and Gwendolyn Brown take ‘prom’ pics with mom Christine, Kody Brown not invited?

It’s a funny thing what social media can reveal or hide in plain sight. Sister Wives has a lot of moving parts, specifically 18 kids and four wives, one legal (Robyn) and three of them (Meri, Christine, and Janelle) spiritual.

It appears the legal wife of Kody Brown, the patriarch, has the biggest home and the company of Kody, something that seems to be missing in key moments for his daughters Ysabel and Gwendolyn.

Robyn is the queen bee, and there’s huge fallout happening as this season progresses.

Despite the arguments about the rental and her not wanting to buy a house, there she sits in the biggest house, and she and Kody even secured a home equity loan against it too.

What’s going on with Ysabel and Gwendolyn?

It’s that time of year with prom and picture taking as children graduate and head to college. It appears based on The Sun’s calculated culling of the social media feeds of Christine and Kody Brown’s two daughters that Kody is not part of the celebration.

So why would Kody Brown be MIA, and why would the girls have photos and not tag their dad?

Does this have to do with Christine, described by Gwendolyn as “spicy” in an Instagram post, being frosted at the lion share of time that Kody Brown has with Robyn and not with her brood? Or is it merely for the fact that Robyn’s kids with Kody are so much younger?

Either way, there’s a lot of room to wonder as this season is full of discontent in the Brown family.

Kody, according to The Sun, “has seemingly been missing out on spending precious family time with his wives and children amid the coronavirus pandemic.” But is this because he is quarantined? Or his preference?

One thing is for sure. Ysabel Paige and Gwendolyn are as thick as thieves.

Their Instagram feeds are loaded with fun pictures of them in various settings, and there’s a real lack of photos of their dad in either’s feed.

Not the case with mom Christine who they both adore.

Allegedly and according to The Sun, Kody was missing from a planned photo shoot for their two daughters, Ysabel and Gwendlyn.

The photos were posted on Instagram regardless of Kody not being there.

Here’s Gwendolyn Brown’s prom photo:

Ysabel also shared her lovely photos and tagged her mom and her two sisters.

She wrote: “Just for kicks and giggles…we drove almost two hours to take pictures in over priced dresses :))”

What is clear is that there are no tags for her dad, Kody.

An interesting theory emerges from Reddit about this weird disconnect with the Sister Wives

Fans are chattering it up on many forums about Christine, Meri, and Janelle Brown, all being snubbed by Robyn. One Reddit poster drink_in_wonderland had a fascinating theory.

The Reddit poster wrote:

“Janelle was the “finance” wife and took care of all of the bills, Christine was the “caretaker” and got up extra early to iron Kody’s clothes and make him breakfast, Meri was the “organizer” and when Kody needed something done he tasked her with it (remember the remodel of the Lehi house), and Robyn was the “fun” wife.

If that is the case, then human nature being what it is has created a perfect storm of hurt feelings, jealousy, anger, and abandonment.

It is not hard to get there when you are so divided by four women and 18 children. Especially on big event days like prom and other milestones…like Meri and Kody’s 30th anniversary. Or being there for prom pictures.

We all know by Meri’s “over it” body language she’s pretty much there. She has been withdrawn and difficult to deal with this season and not plugged in like the others. It’s incredibly obvious.

She admitted that she has “hard feelings” after both she and Kody failed to acknowledge their milestone wedding anniversary on social media.

Meri used Instagram to post a cryptic quote: “Thank you for sharing. I relate…If there’s any secret you’re missing, it’s that doing it right is just really hard. Feeling all your feelings is hard, but that’s what they’re for. Feelings are for feeling. All of them. Even the hard ones. The secret is that you’re doing it right, and that doing it right hurts sometimes.”

In the meantime, Kody is retweeting Janelle and saluting Hunter’s accomplishment.

This year is full of the unusual and bittersweet. Not how we imagined we would be watching Hunter commission and graduate, but here we are. Big graduation ceremony tomorrow. #airforcemom #proud https://t.co/7y3cFXZHkq — Janelle Brown (@JanelleBrown117) April 17, 2020

