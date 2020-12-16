Yosef continues to mock Clare Crawley after the Men Tell All and slams Dale Moss in the process

The Bachelorette star Yosef didn’t stay at the La Quinta Resort in California for long.

After just a week, he made comments to Clare Crawley that resulted in her throwing him off the property and kicking him off the show.

Clare, who had hosted a group date, was slammed by Yosef who felt she wasn’t being a mature woman after she asked the guys to strip during a game of dodgeball.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Since then, people have come to Clare’s defence, saying that she would never suggest such a thing and that the entire thing was staged by production. Clare has even liked tweets that shared viewers’ sentiments.

But that didn’t mean that Yosef went easy on her.

Yosef responded on Twitter after he refused to apologize to Clare Crawley

In fact, on the Men Tell All, Yosef revealed he had no interest in apologizing to Clare. He doesn’t think he did anything wrong, which for many is sad because he has a daughter.

He’s setting an example for his daughter that doesn’t look good. Dale Moss had a problem with Yosef’s behavior on the Men Tell All and he took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

Read More Hannah Brown discusses next chapter with YouTube channel as Tyler Cameron lives it up with Matt James

Yosef was quick to respond to Dale, writing, “Wolves don’t lose sleep over the opinion of sheep.”

He responded a second time to Dale’s tweet about his behavior, adding, “Give Dale his phone back,” and tagging Clare in the tweet.

In other words, he was calling out Clare for messing with Dale’s phone and pretending to be him to defend herself.

“Last I’ll share for this guy buw wow! And people are actually defending him? I don’t get it,” Bachelor fan account @bachelornation.scoop added to the screenshots.

Yesterday, Dale called out Yosef on Twitter after Yosef refused to apologize for his behavior. Fans loved how Dale was coming to Clare’s defence but agreed even more with him that Yosef was setting a bad example of how men should and shouldn’t speak to women.

Yosef had called out Clare for her strip dodgeball date

All of the drama played out in the first few episodes of Clare’s season. He was eliminated fast and never appeared on Tayshia’s season.

We already knew that Yosef would be in the hot seat during the Men Tell All because of his behavior with Clare.

But his behavior on the Men Tell All may have shut all doors on a possible Bachelor In Paradise spot. While villains are welcome, discrimination and bad behavior towards women are generally frowned upon in Bachelor Nation.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.