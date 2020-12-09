The Bachelorette’s Men Tell All will be a lot different this year due to the pandemic

The Bachelorette has been an interesting season this year with two Bachelorettes, a shutdown, and filming on a closed set.

The coronavirus pandemic has surely changed things for reality stars looking for love in a group of 30 men.

But, ABC is definitely still planning on having a Men Tell All special.

These specials usually provide the contestants with a platform where they can speak their minds or get answers to questions they have held onto for months.

And the guys who competed for Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams won’t be cheated.

But it will look a little differently this year.

The Bachelorette will have a Men Tell All

We know that The Bachelorette will have a Men Tell All this year and we do know that ABC wanted to avoid filming this virtually.

As it turns out, Chris Harrison didn’t like how reunion shows turned out when they were filmed virtually.

“We are trying to avoid the virtual world,” he told Entertainment Tonight in October. “It’s just better to be in person, but can we do that safely? We’re going to try and find out, so we’re efforting very, very strongly because if there was ever a season where we needed a Tell All, this is it.”

He shared that they would pursue the virtual route if they were forced to do it, but they were looking at alternative ways of filming.

“If that’s what we have to do, maybe, but that’s not the best look,” he explained. “I’m looking at all these talk shows and honestly, most of them just don’t look good because of the way we’re trying to communicate now.”

They were able to film the entirety of The Bachelorette at a closed resort for months, so anything is possible for the Men Tell All.

Will Clare Crawley be part of the Men Tell All?

Reality Steve revealed that a Men Tell All was filmed, but it did not turn out the way that fans expect. In fact, it was only a portion of the guys who were there.

Reality Steve explains that only nine guys were there and he has the names of six of them, Jason, Yosef, Demar, Ed, Bennett, and Noah were for sure there.

Interestingly, Yosef never met Tayshia as he was sent home after shaming Clare Crawley. The Men Tell All special will air next Monday, December 14 and the show will continue to air Tuesday, December 15.

But what about Clare? Right now, we don’t know what role she will play on the Men Tell, All or if they are doing an After The Final Rose segment with both women.

Dale and Clare already had an interview with Chris Harrison after their engagement, where Clare dropped the bomb that she was ready for kids.

The two have since gone househunting, where they brought fans along.

She may have provided all the answers she has for Bachelorette fans.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.