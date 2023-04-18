Yara Zaya opens up about her childhood in Q&A and admits her dad was ‘a drunk’

We’ve seen Yara Zaya’s mother, Olga, on past episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? so we’ve seen their close bond. However, we’ve never heard anything about her dad, that is, until now.

Yara briefly opened up about her childhood in a recent Q&A and shared some details about her dad. She explained that they don’t have a relationship and it was just her and her mom growing up.

Yara delved into the topic after one Instagram follower asked her to choose a favorite parent.

“I wish I could say daddy, but I never have a decent dad, my dad is like a drunk,” said Yara, who then revealed how happy she is that her daughter Mylah has a decent dad.

Yara said because of her upbringing, she dreamed that when she had kids, she would make sure they had a “good, good dad… who cares about them.”

The Ukrainian native answered the question via video while in a car with her husband, Jovi Dufren, and their daughter Mylah.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya says her favorite parent is her mom

The TLC personality continued to dish about her dad in a video that was first posted on her Instagram Story.

“My favorite parent is my mom because she is who raised me and been there for me,” said Yara.

We’ve certainly witnessed the close relationship between the mother-daughter duo, and on the last season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, the pair met up in Prague after being apart for quite some time.

The heartwarming reunion was short-lived–at least for Jovi, who found out that Olga had encouraged his wife to go apartment hunting in hopes of buying property in Europe.

Yara felt that she would have some help with Mylah if she got a place in Europe since Jovi’s job requires him to travel quite often. However, it seems that the plan to live in Europe with her mom is on the back burner for now.

Meanwhile, in the recent Instagram video, Yara didn’t seem to mind sharing her true feelings about her dad.

“My father, if he’s watching this… he’s a piece of junk who cares about him,” she said.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are living their best lives

When Jovi is not busy traveling for work, he’s traveling with his family.

In the past few months, the trio has been to Mexico, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, and most recently, Istanbul, Turkey, where Yara sipped golden coffee.

Jovi and Yara are gearing up for another fabulous adventure overseas, but in the meantime, they’re exploring Texas.

Little Mylah is having lots of fun with her parents, who recently took her to Highland Park Village–a luxury shopping center in Dallas.

Yara snapped lots of cute photos with her mini-me as they explored the city, and she posted several images on Instagram.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.