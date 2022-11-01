90 Day Fiance viewers side with Jovi Dufren as Yara Zaya plans to buy a home in Europe

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers took Jovi’s side after Yara proposed buying a home in Prague. Pic credit: TLC

Yara Zaya tried to convince her husband Jovi Dufren to buy a home in Europe, but 90 Day Fiance viewers are siding with Jovi.

A native of Ukraine, Yara came to the U.S. on a K-1 visa after meeting her American husband, Jovi.

Since her time in the States, Yara and Jovi have gotten married and welcomed their daughter, Mylah, and it seemed as though Yara was happy with the life they built in the U.S.

However, on the latest episode of Happily Ever After? Yara and Jovi visited her mom in Prague, Czech Republic, and it sparked a desire in Yara to move back to her native Europe.

During breakfast in their hotel, Jovi asked Yara about her plans for the day – that’s when she dropped the bomb on him that she wanted to go apartment shopping, much to Jovi’s surprise and dismay.

Following the episode, Happily Ever After? viewers took to Twitter where many of them showed their allegiance to Jovi.

“Yara’s worried Jovi will be mad she got an apartment in Prague? Um, OF COURSE he will. Who wouldn’t be?? Anyone else starting not to like Yara?” tweeted one of Jovi’s supporters.

Another 90 Day Fiance viewer on Jovi’s side called Yara “sneaky” and “wrong” for planning to go apartment shopping with her mom without telling Jovi first. They felt the topic needed a “serious conversation,” especially since Yara is married and shares a daughter with Jovi.

“Yara if you wanted to stay in Europe should’ve never married and had a baby with an American,” wrote another disgruntled Happily Ever After? viewer.

Another one of Yara’s critics felt that she wanted to move to Europe so she wouldn’t have to raise Mylah and asked, “Why did she have Mylah if having her is such an inconvenience?”

Yara has expressed her unhappiness with Jovi’s mom, Gwen, for not babysitting Mylah more often. Yara was hopeful that her mom, Olga, would be more of a help, one of the reasons that she wanted to potentially move back to Europe.

Yara defends wanting to move to Europe

Yara recently took to her Instagram Stories to defend her desire to move back to Europe. She explained to her followers that Jovi’s job allows him to work from just about anywhere in the world, which would make the transition easier for their family. Yara also expressed that she didn’t understand why she received so much hate for her choice.

For his part, Jovi said during the episode that he felt Yara should have brought up the topic of apartment shopping to him before doing it. He also put the blame on Olga, since she was the one who encouraged Yara to look at apartments while they were in Prague.

Whether or not Yara and Jovi will decide to move to Europe still remains to be seen.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.