Yara Zaya is considering a ‘scary’ trip to Ukraine with Jovi and Mylah

If there’s one thing we know about Yara Zaya and her husband, Jovi Dufren, it’s that they love to travel the world.

However, they’re considering a trip to Ukraine which would be scary, to say the least.

Yara got honest with her fans in a recent video and confessed that she is still on the fence about a return to her home country.

It’s been over a year since Russia declared war on Ukraine, and it’s still ongoing, with many who fled the country unsure if they’ll ever return.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star still has family and friends living there, and it’s been years since she’s seen many of them.

However, Yara is hoping that will change soon as she considers a return home despite the danger.

Yara Zaya is thinking about a return to Ukraine but admits she’s scared

Yara took to Instagram to get advice from her 688,000 Instagram followers as she ponders a return home.

The Ukrainian native revealed that she’s about to take a trip to Europe with Jovi and Mylah to meet up with her mom.

The 28-year-old had hoped that by now, her mom would be able to visit them in the US, but Yara revealed in the video that her visa was denied.

That means the trio will jet off to Europe next month, but Yara is wondering if she should also make the trek to Ukraine.

“I don’t know you guys. Make decision like this is so hard for me because I’m a bit scared to go to Ukraine with Mylah,” she confessed.

Yara said she wants to see her niece and nephew, who will be in school during her visit to Europe, so the only way to see them would be to go to the war-torn country.

“I don’t know just what to do, guys,” she added.

90 Day Fiance fans warn Yara Zaya not to visit Ukraine

Yara asked for the opinion of her followers, and she certainly got it — with the consensus being that she should not return to Ukraine.

“Rather don’t put your daughter at risk right now, safety first. No one is more important than your own child 💕,” said one commenter.

“Do not go to Ukraine, you are not safe anywhere. we here in Europe read daily the news about Russia bombing all over Ukraine,” said someone else.

One Instagram user said, “Think about Mila, don’t go into Ukraine. By yourself .. maybe .. not with Mila. Just my very personal opinion. 😍😍😍😍.”

Another added, “No way I would risk the safety of my child.🤷🏻‍♀️.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.