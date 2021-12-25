Yara Zaya drops hints about going back to Ukraine

A recent post of Yara Zaya’s signaled that she might be headed back to Ukraine. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and Happily Ever After? star Yara Zaya has been living in the United States ever since she came over on the K-1 visa from Ukraine to marry Jovi Dufren.

Yara has mentioned her homesickness and plans to return to Ukraine if things don’t work out the way she needs or wants in the US, and a recent Instagram story post of hers pointed to her desire to go back.

Yara has expressed missing the support of her mother in Ukraine and finding it hard to raise her daughter alone when Jovi goes to work for months at a time.

Yara Zaya cryptically hinted at possibly going back to Ukraine

Yara used her Instagram story to share a post from a page that is dedicated to Kyiv, Ukraine.

The photo set a beautiful Christmas scene in Ukraine’s capital that sparked a nostalgic and cryptic reaction from Yara.

Yara added a caption to the shared photo that read, “OMG can’t wait to go home (heart eyes emojis).”

Yara may have hinted that she has an imminent trip planned or it may have just been a post of reminiscing and longing. Either way, 90 Day Fiance viewers can stay posted about Yara’s activity to find out if she will actually be going back to her home country and under what circumstances.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are celebrating Christmas together with baby Mylah

Yara, Jovi, and their daughter Mylah have been spending a lot of quality holiday time together lately and have been posting some pretty cute family photos.

The most recent coming from Jovi after the trio sat with Santa for a classic holiday picture. Baby Mylah was even caught looking at the camera with a smile.

The little family also celebrated Halloween together where they pulled off two different Halloween costumes that were largely a hit with 90 Day fans.

Yara dressed up and acted like Natalie in a skit while Jovi acted as Mike and Mylah as Mike and Natalie’s pet rat Pulya. Many fans praised their interpretation of the controversial couple.

Their second costume featured them as Barbie and Ken with Mylah and baby Kelly to which they received mixed reviews.

