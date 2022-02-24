Yara Zaya issues statement about the unrest in her home country of Ukraine

Yara Zaya made comments on the situation in Ukraine. Pic credit: TLC

Amid the volatile situation taking place in her home country of Ukraine, 90 Day Fiance alum Yara Zaya issued a statement regarding news that she’s heard from friends and her feelings on the unrest.

Yara expressed concern and sadness for her loved ones and the fate of her country and a message to haters who might be critical of her during this time.

When Yara first appeared on Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance, she arrived in the US to marry Jovi Dufren shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020 and has not been back to Ukraine since.

Yara’s statement was crafted in an Instagram post and came as unrest in Ukraine has intensified, and Russian forces have become more aggressive.

Yara Zaya expressed feelings on the wartime situation in Ukraine

Yara took to Instagram to share her fears and concerns with 90 Day Fiance fans over what is happening in her home country of Ukraine with Russia’s hostile actions.

In a black and white photo of herself in front of a Ferris wheel in Ukraine, Yara added a heartfelt caption giving her take on the unrest in Ukraine and what she has heard from friends.

She wrote, “My kiev. Omg, I can’t believe this is happening in the 21st century. I’m scared now. It’s so scary that it’s hard to even breathe. I get calls from friends who are afraid, they hear bombs and do not know what to do. They dropping bombs starter at 4 am y’all at 4AM when people are sleeping, this is crazy. I want to ask y’all, let’s pray for Ukraine please it’s so important now.”

She finished with a message to her haters saying, “For hater because they still say bad staff even in this difficult time ‘I love my country so much, yes, I live in USA because I got married, but I still love my country!'”

Yara Zaya has talked about going back to Ukraine in the past

Throughout her different appearances within the 90 Day Fiance franchise, Yara has talked about missing Ukraine and her friends and family there and expressed her desire to visit. However, no trips back home came of it.

She even threatened her husband Jovi to take their daughter Mylah back to Ukraine with her if he didn’t meet her needs in America.

On Instagram, Yara has also been vocal about her love for Ukraine and how much she misses it.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.