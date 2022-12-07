Yara Zaya goes glam in Germany with designer bag, ‘had so much fun’

Yara showed pictures and gave a message about her Germany trip. Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have been watching alum Yara Zaya in Europe, and she recently shared a throwback photo from the Germany part of the trip where she flexed a designer bag and boasted about the great time she had.

Yara went to Europe with the intention of helping her Ukrainian friends, family, and those in need of escaping the war in her home country of Ukraine.

Yara’s husband, Jovi Dufren, and their daughter Mylah are also on the trip as they met up with Yara’s mom Olga and Jovi’s friend Talmadge in the Czech Republic, and the fivesome went to Germany to visit Yara’s friend Karina.

So far, Happily Ever After? viewers have watched Yara try to buy an apartment behind Jovi’s back, try to convince Jovi she should stay in Europe longer, buy a sweater for Karina, and take Karina to a spa.

The trip has been rough going for Yara and Jovi’s relationship, with both sides of their camps giving them advice about what should be acceptable in their marriage. There were also tense exchanges between Yara’s mom and Karina with Jovi and Talmadge with Yara.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In her Instagram post, Yara painted the Germany part of her trip as really fun and took the opportunity to show off her glam outfit and the setting she was in.

Yara Zaya rocks designer and says Germany trip was ‘fun’

Yara seems to have put all the outward negativity Happily Ever After? viewers have seen from her Germany trip aside and showcase the trip in a different way.

Posting for her 634k Instagram followers, Yara shared a carousel of pictures from her time in Germany.

The first picture was of her and Mylah as Yara wore a pink sheepskin coat paired with a white fitted turtleneck underneath. She wore white pants with white and pink shoes and pulled the outfit together with a flex of a Valentino bag in white and gold.

The next picture was a group one of her, Jovi, Karina, and Talmadge smiling with a mountainous backdrop.

The fourth picture was again of Yara and Mylah, followed by two photos of the building from the town they were staying in.

In the caption, Yara wrote, “One of the most beautiful places I’ve visit 🥰 we had so much fun with @karinalove1833 @talmadgeflowers @jovid11.”

Yara Zaya was slammed by 90 Day Fiance critic for her ’emergency relief’

The actualization of help Yara has been giving to her Ukrainian friends, family, and those in need has come under heavy scrutiny by 90 Day Fiance viewers.

They have been slamming her online for not following through with doing anything helpful given that she stated the premise of the trip was to give all she could.

In any case, the 90 Day audience will have to keep watching to see if Yara extends herself any further than she has.

Yara promotes a mobile gaming app

Through her Instagram recently, Yaraposted a video of Jovi as he played a mobile gaming app called FanDuel Casino.

As he was winning, a side picture of Yara trying to call him flashed across the screen before Jovi ignored the call and said, “Yara stop calling me.”

Yara dropped her referral code in the caption.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.