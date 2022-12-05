90 Day Fiance viewers slam Yara’s ‘emergency relief’

Yara Zaya is being called out by Happily Ever After? viewers. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers have watched Yara Zaya, her husband Jovi Dufren, and their daughter Mylah travel to Europe. Yara stated that the premise of the visit was to help her friends and family who have been escaping the war in her home country of Ukraine.

So far, Yara has tried to look at apartments to buy with her mom behind Jovi’s back, which he found out about and condemned.

Yara also traveled to Germany with her mom, Jovi, Mylah, and Jovi’s friend to meet up with her friend Karina to try and help her.

Viewers watched Yara buy Karina a warm jacket and take her to breakfast and a spa day.

Yara has repeatedly stated her intentions to help her friends and family, but viewers have not seen any action and are slamming her trip as being frivolous and more of a vacation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Across social media, 90 Day critics are drawing attention to Yara’s efforts, or lack thereof, to aid her friends and family while she is in Europe, as she stated her purpose was.

Yara Zaya is being criticized by 90 Day Fiance viewers

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a meme of Yara and Karina having a good time at an outdoor spa in the snow.

Above the still image, the meme read, “Yara’s Ukraine emergency relief efforts. Sweater shopping in high end boutique [check mark emoji.] Brunch with Aperol sprtiz [check mark emoji.] Girl’s spa day [check mark emoji.].”

Yara was further called out in the comments section of the meme.

One popular notion asked, “When does helping the people start?”

Pic credit: @merrypants/Instagram

Another jabbed, “Look at her ‘ helping all the people’ what a hero ! 😂😂😂.”

Yet another Happily Ever After? viewer commented, “Thank you for calling that out, she kept saying she needed to be there to help. And there’s really nothing for someone to do unless they have A LOT of money, or perhaps are a doctor or somebody with very particular skills that could be useful, or finds a place to volunteer with. I’m not knocking her intent, it’s good to want to be helpful. But realistically there’s not much that she can do.”

Pic credit: @merrypants/Instagram

Other 90 Day Fiance viewers reacted on Twitter

Happily Ever After? viewers on Twitter also had things to say about Yara’s intentions and actualization while in Europe.

One critic pointed out, “Look at Yara with her $3500 Valentino bag. This is why I dont buy the bullsh*t that she gives a rats a** about helping the underprivileged displaced people.”

Pic credit: @georgemossey/Twitter

Another person from the 90 Day audience noted, “It’s a good thing Zalynsky isn’t depending on the help Yara supposed to be giving, cause all I have seen is a travel vlog. Yara babes, where does the thermal spa fit into the human aid?”

Pic credit: @preshotmess/Twitter

What do you think of Yara’s actions while she’s been in Europe?

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.