Yara Zaya dance session with daughter Mylah has surprise ending

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya have a two-year-old daughter together named Mylah, and she has a big personality.

Mylah’s sassy toddler side came out in full force in a recent video Yara posted to her TikTok, where she was dancing with Mylah with a prompt to “Watch till the end.”

In the video, Yara and Mylah appeared in a hotel lobby setting as. Yara twirled Mylah around before trying to turn around jointly together as she knelt on the floor. A caption description over the video read, “MYLAH partying.”

Both the mom and daughter were laughing and having a good time as Yara swooped Mylah up in her arms and spun her around before putting her down.

The next and final scene, however, took a surprising turn. The video captured Mylah with her head away from the camera before the toddler turned to face the camera, and viewers saw that she was having a total meltdown. The caption for that part of the video read, “When I say it’s time to go home [laughing/crying emoji].”

Yara tied the post together with the caption for the entire share by saying, “100% @jovidufren kid [laughing/crying emoji].”

Mylah has gotten a lot of 90 Day Fiance screen time next to Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya

90 Day Fiance viewers met Jovi and Yara when they were on Season 8 of the flagship show. Within weeks of Yara’s arrival in America in January 2020, she found out she was pregnant.

Yara had a COVID-19-era pregnancy, and Jovi was away at work for most of it after he got stuck in a different country due to the restrictions.

Mylah was born in September 2020, and Jovi and Yara’s new lives as parents were highlighted when they were on Season 6 of Happily Ever After?

Mylah has been the focal point of the couple’s storyline within the 90 Day Fiance franchise. Jovi even stated on Season 7 of Happily Ever After? that he did not think he and Yara would be together if they didn’t have a child.

Mylah has an Instagram account run by Yara

When Mylah isn’t appearing alongside her parents on 90 Day Fiance, she has a robust social media presence.

Both Jovi and Yara share videos and pictures with Mylah showing off their travel and family adventures.

Yara even made Mylah her own Instagram account, @mylah.angelina, which is run by Yara. In the bio, Mylah is described as being a “🌏 World traveler – 5 countries, 🙃🐣Cajun Ukrainian baby,” and “👛stylish baby mylah.”

The account has 37.2 followers.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.