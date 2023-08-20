Yara Zaya claps back at mom-shamer who says Mylah shouldn’t use a stroller

Yara Zaya shares a lot of her life with 90 Day Fiance fans on social media, and because of that, she gets a lot of hate from the trolls.

No matter what Yara does, someone will pop up with something negative to say about it.

That was the case again this weekend when Jovi’s wife shared a carousel of photos with fans.

In them, she was wearing an all-white outfit while pushing Mylah through Madrid in a fancy stroller.

Even though the caption was about why she left the styrofoam on the stroller, the comments section quickly filled up with judgment and hate.

But one comment, in particular, caught Yara’s eye, and she made sure to correct a judgy Instagram follower.

Yara Zaya isn’t putting up with the mom-shaming

For the record, Yara shared that she leaves the styrofoam padding on her stroller to protect her investment. After all, a beat-up stroller would ruin the aesthetic of her fancy photos.

She said as much in the caption of the pictures, but a mom-shamer took aim at something different.

Instead of hitting at Yara’s need for everything to be perfect, she questioned why Yara would use a stroller at all.

After all, Yara and Jovi’s daughter, Mylah, is two years old now and will turn three next month.

“2 years old in stroller? That’s cringe. She is too big and she can walk. Criiiiinge,” the commenter questioned before Yara shot back.

Pic credit: @yarazaya/Instagram

Yara seemingly meant to call her troll “cringe” but instead, she wrote, “you are crinkle, you newer travel or what? Kids can’t walk 10 miles. They also get tired and want to take nap.”

Many of Yara’s fans backed her up in the comments, agreeing that when one is traveling with a small child, the stroller is necessary, even if they are two or three years old.

Yara Zaya shares the secret she was keeping from Jovi on 90 Day: The Last Resort

90 Day: The Last Resort premiered on Monday, and so far, it’s been a lot of fun to watch.

Five 90 Day Fiance couples met at a resort in Florida to work on their relationships in a last-ditch effort to strengthen their bonds and stay together.

Yara and Jovi are there, and so far, they are proving to be the most solid couple in the group. So much so that we’ve even asked why, aside from their popularity with fans, they were cast for this.

So far, Yara has teased a couple of juicy moments that viewers can look forward to, including one clip where she yelled that Jovi had invited someone else into their bed. We still don’t have details on that.

What we know now, though, is what secret Yara kept from Jovi. After the secret was teased, 90 Day Fiance fans took to social media as they tried to guess what she might be holding back.

However, in a recent 90 Day: The Last Resort sneak peek, Yara shared the secret that she has been using birth control after telling Jovi she’s not yet ready for another child.

It’s not exactly the explosive secret we were all expecting, but Jovi was disappointed that Yara didn’t at least tell him she was doing it. It looks like they’ll have to baby that stroller a bit longer if they want to use it for a second child.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.