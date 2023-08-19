90 Day: The Last Resort spoilers: Yara Zaya shares her secret with Jovi Dufren

90 Day: The Last Resort premiered last week on TLC, and already, the drama is high as five popular 90 Day Fiance couples come together in a Florida resort to work out their relationship issues.

Among them are Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren, arguably the most stable couple among the five.

However, Yara has been keeping a big secret from Jovi, as teased in the very first episode.

She made it sound like something really bad that would upset Jovi once he learned about it.

That caused 90 Day Fiance fans to spend the week guessing what that secret might be, and the guesses ranged from her already having an apartment in Europe to possibly being pregnant.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Now, a new 90 Day: The Last Resort sneak peek has been shared, and the secret is out. Here’s what Yara has been keeping from Jovi.

Yara Zaya has been keeping a secret from Jovi Dufren

Jovi has been pushing Yara for a second baby for a while now. They already have one child, Mylah, whom they adore, but he wants to add to their family.

On the other hand, Yara has made it clear that she is not ready for another child and keeps pushing Jovi off.

It turns out that is the basis of Yara’s secret, which was revealed in a 90 Day: The Last Resort clip shared by Today.

“So you know how you always talking have a second baby, and I always tell you I’m not ready, it’s just not the time? And I’ve been hiding from you. I’ve been taking birth control, and I didn’t tell you about that.”

Jovi seems surprised but also argued in the clip that he would never intentionally get Yara pregnant, knowing she doesn’t want to be.

He also said that he was “taken aback” by her secrecy because he felt like her decision to take birth control is something they should have discussed.

All in all, it seems like not a very big secret to be holding onto. It’s not like she was pretending to try for a second pregnancy while ensuring she wouldn’t get pregnant. Yara has long said she is not ready for another baby, and using birth control is the best way to prevent that from happening.

Jovi and Yara are having a good time on 90 Day: The Last Resort

Even though they’re on 90 Day: The Last Resort to work out some issues in their relationship, Yara and Jovi seem to really be enjoying themselves and each other’s company.

In another sneak peek, this time shared on the 90 Day Fiance YouTube page, Yara and Jovi can be seen laughing together at a joke made by Jovi while the couple were filming a 90 Day: The Last Resort confessional.

Both were apprehensive about coming on the new 90 Day Fiance spinoff due to issues they have with other cast members on their most recent season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

However, it seems that the drama has died down, at least for now, between Jovi and Yara and both Big Ed Brown and Angela Deem since hitting the Florida resort.

At one point, they even toasted to a fresh start for the formerly feuding cast members after acknowledging that they had some issues at the Tell All for the previous show.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.