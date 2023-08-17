Jovi Dufren shades 90 Day: The Last Resort castmates as Yara Zaya laughs

It’s no secret that Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are rubbing elbows with some 90 Day Fiance stars that they really don’t like on 90 Day: The Last Resort.

It would be hard not to know after Jovi brought up his issues with Big Ed Brown more than once already.

On the series premiere, Yara also was nervous about Angela Deem being there because, after the last 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All, she would probably prefer not to see Angela again either.

But now, Yara and Jovi are enjoying the sun and sand of Key West, Florida, and they have to share their time in paradise with both Big Ed and Angela, likely the two people from the 90 Day Fiance franchise that they both dislike the most.

Apologies were said and peace was made on the first episode, but we’re guessing the serenity won’t last long — partially based on a sneak peek of Jovi offering to punch Big Ed and also because we know how Angela is.

Sign up for our newsletter!

At least Jovi and Yara can have a sense of humor about it all, as we’ve seen in the latest 90 Day: The Last Resort sneak peek shared on YouTube.

Jovi Dufren wonders if everyone will make it to the end

Jovi is certainly keeping Yara laughing, at least in the newest 90 Day: The Last Resort sneak peek.

In it, the married couple is sitting in a confessional while discussing the new 90 Day Fiance spinoff.

Jovi muses, “I’m wondering, like, is anybody going to make it to the end?”

Yara let out a laugh as Jovi followed up, saying, “I mean, look who’s here.”

And he’s right about that. Sharp Productions managed to put together some of the most dysfunctional couples for this series, and some of them really won’t make it to the end.

We don’t want to spoil it here without warning, but if you want to know who makes it and who doesn’t, click here.

Kelly Brown asks the important questions

There’s a lot more to the sneak peek than just Jovi and Yara making fun of their castmates, but we bet they’d have something to say about Kelly Brown’s sex ed.

In another funny moment from the clip, the group all meets up with a sex educator to hopefully learn a few things they can take back to the bedroom.

As soon as she informs them that there are no dumb questions, Kelly said, “I just wanted to know where the female’s G-spot was.”

Molly looks a little embarrassed as the educator answers Kelly, telling him exactly where it is, and then asked, “Did you find it?”

“I’m trying to find it. I don’t know,” Kelly responded as the group cracked up laughing.

If this is what TLC is teasing us with, we can’t wait to see what else they have in store.

90 Day: The Last Resort airs on Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.