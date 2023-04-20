Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren deny claim that they’re always shopping and traveling

One thing we know about Yara Zaya and her husband, Jovi Dufren, is that they love to travel the world, and now they’re doing it with their daughter Mylah.

Another thing we know about Yara is that she enjoys fashion and shopping and that love has blossomed into a successful business, Boujie by Yara.

However, despite how things might look on social media, the couple wants people to know that their lives are about more than just shopping and traveling.

The couple opened up in a recent Q&A and explained that people have the wrong impression of them since their lives are not always as exciting as they may appear.

However, the couple revealed that they prefer to show those aspects of their lives because the other things are boring.

Yara gave her Instagram users that reality check during an Instagram Q&A while on a road trip with Jovi and Mylah.

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren say they do more than shopping and traveling

One commenter asked, ” What’s with the CONSTANT traveling and shopping?”

“We don’t just constantly traveling you guys and shopping…” responded Yara in the video. “Somewhere In the middle of our traveling and shopping, we also working, but it’s just like boring.”

“Yeah you guys, do you really wanna see us working? It’s not interesting,” Jovi chimed in. “See me sitting by my computer all day long. No, It’s not fun.”

Yara added to Jovi’s sentiment: “Travelling is fun, buying stuff is fun, showing what you bought is fun. [when] I’m working it’s not fun.”

Interestingly, the pair are traveling right now, so the question came at the most awkward time.

Yara, Jovi, and Mylah are still in the US, at least for now, but they have plans to travel overseas very soon. Until then, they’ve been exploring a few different states.

90 Day Fiance stars Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are in Atlanta

The 90 Day Fiance couple spent some time in Dallas, Texas, exploring the city, but after a few days, they moved on to a new destination.

Yara, Jovi, and Mylah are now in Atlanta, Georgia, and after arriving in the busy state, Yara asked her social media followers for restaurant recommendations.

“Recommendation for the best restaurants in Atlanta?? Please 🙏” wrote Yara in her Instagram Story.

Later in the evening, the couple found a fancy spot and they got all dressed up for the night out.

Yara looked like a real-life Barbie in a stunning pink dress that impressed her husband Jovi.

He shared a snap of his wife inside the restaurant as she held a glass of champagne in her hand and wrote, “Hot date @yarazaya.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.