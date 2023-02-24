Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are on ‘vacay mode’ as they travel the world

Yara Zaya and her husband Jovi Dufren are still in vacation mode as they continue their travels.

Jovi recently shared a sweet family photo of a scenic view as they enjoyed a day at the beach.

The photo was taken on a large deck with a view of the sea in the background, which Jovi was seemingly ready to jump into.

He was shirtless in the snap, wearing only his swim trunks, while Yara was clad in hot pink shorts with a sleeveless top and sandals.

“Vacayyy mode. #tlc #90dayfiance #happilyeverafter #travel #worldtravel,” Jovi captioned the post.

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple has a shared love for traveling, which they were doing even before they tied the knot.

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are busy traveling to exotic places

Yara and Jovi, who currently reside in New Orleans, were just in Cancun, Mexico enjoying the sun, sand, and sea while making memories with their daughter Mylah.

The couple has been sharing photos from the getaway, with Yara posting a slew of bikini-clad images from her time at the beach.

However, Mexico wasn’t the only stop on their recent travels, as before that, Jovi and Yara were in another country.

In early January, Yara and Jovi were in the Dominican Republic, and she caused quite a stir with one particular bikini post.

While the teal-colored two-piece was stunning, it was Yara’s revelation in the post about her breast augmentation that garnered attention.

The revelation led to some backlash, but the Ukrainian native didn’t let the critics put a damper on her tropical getaway. She continued to update her 673,000 Instagram viewers with snapshots from her travels anyway.

Yara has been to 39 countries and counting, while Jovi has his wife beat with 59 countries under his belt.

The couple met five years while traveling to Budapest and the rest, as they say, is history.

The TLC stars celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Valentine’s Day, and now they have a two-year-old daughter who also has a love for travel and adventure.

90 Day Fiance star Yara Zaya is a big fan of Raf Five skincare

Along with traveling, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star is also a fan of Raf Five skincare, which she has promoted on Instagram.

Yara posted her skincare routine using the products and shared the code “YARA25” for 25% off all products on the website.

Raf Five is a female-owned company that creates acne-fighting skincare products that feature their patent pending Zylorma Complex.

This technology is infused with pharmaceutical-grade CBD isolate, which is designed to help improve skin issues and prevent the recurrence of nasty pimples.

The line of products includes SPF 30 sunscreen, acne gel cleanser, acne spot treatment, moisturizing lotion, and acne treatment pads.

The products range in price from $22.80 to $169.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus on TLC.