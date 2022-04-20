Ximena Cuellar got trolled by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers for her parenting

Ximena Cuellar’s parenting was criticized by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers. Pic credit: TLC

Ximena Cuellar’s parenting skills and behavior as a parent were called into question by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critics on a recent post of hers.

During 24-year-old Ximena’s introductory interview on Before the 90 Days, she said that her 9-year-old and 3-year-old sons had two different fathers and both were not in the picture. She revealed that she purposely got pregnant in a prison with her youngest son Harold by a man who was incarcerated at the time.

In an interview which featured her boys, the children alluded to their mother having many men around.

On the show, viewers saw Ximena come home from late nights of partying. She often wanted to sleep late while her children were awake.

While Ximena does have supporters who think that her children are precious, she has a lot of haters who question her judgment and actions.

Ximena shared a post on Instagram that featured only her two sons with backpacks on. Neither one was smiling in the photo.

In the caption, Ximena wrote in Spanish with the direct English translation meaning, “Thank you Daddy God for giving me beautiful children my engine I love them.”

Ximena had some fans in the comments, but there were also negative comments made.

One person with a popular opinion said, “Yeah they look real happy… are you taking this picture after walking in the door after drinking all night?”

Another critic wrote, “Poor kids… going to have to live through a parade of their mother’s men…”

Ximena Cuellar recently hurled an insult at a 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days critic in her DMs

A 90 Day critic recently got into Ximena’s DMs on Instagram to comment on Ximena receiving money from Mike Berk. The critic also commented on what they believed Ximena put her children through.

In her response, Ximena called the critic a derogatory term in Spanish for a gay person. Racist and offensive comments have become an unfortunate trend of the latest 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast.

Ximena’s remark comes as past racist and offensive social media posts from Mike recently came to light.

Another cast member this season, Alina Kozhevnikova, was fired for her past insensitive social media activity.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.