Winter Everett stylish in red for a sunny day out with her pup

Winter Everett enjoyed a beautiful day out with her adorable puppy named Panda, and she was stylishly dressed for the occasion.

Opting for a casual outfit, The Family Chantel star stood out in a bright red top with a black tie-string garment underneath and a silver choker.

Winter paired that with Daisy Dukes and an animal print fanny pack, hopefully, filled with treats for her fur baby.

She added a black visor to shield her face from the sun as her curly red hair peeked out from the top.

Winter posed for the outdoor selfie surrounded by grass and trees as she donned rosy cheeks and matte red lips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Sun sun baby,” she captioned the TikTok post.

90 Day Fiance star Winter Everett has a moment of gratitude

Winter has become a staple on social media, with consistent posts on Instagram and TikTok. She shares fashionable photos and funny videos, but she’s had some reflective moments with her followers as well.

In a recent TikTok post, Winter was all about gratitude and thankfulness as she told her followers to share the things they are thankful for in the comment section.

She posted a soothing video and noted, “I just felt the need to come on here and express how thankful I am… to God, my heavenly father.”

Winter continued, “I have seen my life transform many different times, and I just can’t thank him enough.”

She also shares some of the things she’s thankful for, one being “this body,” as she admitted to struggling with self-acceptance for a long time.

These days Winter is loving herself and her body after making some drastic changes and seeing great results.

Winter Everett had a major weight loss transformation

One major transformation in Winter’s life has been her drastic weight loss after taking the plunge and undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

So far, she’s lost over 100 pounds, and that has instilled confidence and self-acceptance.

These days she’s able to do all the things she once dreamed about, such as hiking and lots of outdoor activities, as she now has the energy and stamina to do that.

We’ve noticed a change in Winter’s personality as well as she’s more open and outgoing, and she even has a sense of humor–who knew?

For the past few years, we’ve seen a quiet and withdrawn Winter who barely spoke up or defended herself on The Family Chantel. Now we can’t wait to see her bring that newfound confidence in the new season.

Winter Everett promotes Buffbunny Collection

Winter has a consistent workout routine going, and thanks to the Buffbunny Collection, she can look good while doing that. The TLC personality got a cool package from the company, their tie-dye backpack to bring all her workout gear in style.

Winter excitedly showed off the gift on Instagram and promoted the brand in her caption, noting, “@buffbunny_collection is a size inclusive, athletic brand. Every time I put on one of those sets I look and feel amazing.”

Winter Everett promotes Buffbunny Collection. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

The female-owned fitness apparel brand was founded in 2016 by Texas native Heidi Somers, who wanted to create pieces that were inclusive and diverse. The items are functional and high-quality and made with different body types in mind.

The website includes leggings, sports bras, joggers, tops, shorts, dresses, skirts, and even swimwear, and sizes range from XXS to 3XL.

They also have a line of accessories, which include backpacks, fanny packs, hats, headbands, duffle bags, socks, and scrunched.

Prices start at about $8–for accessories and sale items– and go up to $200.

The stylish tie-dye backpack that Winter showed off in her post is called the game changer backpack, which costs $98 and is available in seven colors.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus on TLC.