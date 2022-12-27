The Family Chantel: Winter Everett is pretty in pink while smiling with braces

Winter Everett rocked braces and a pink look in a recent share. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter Everett, the little sister of 90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett, showed fans a rare selfie of herself smiling.

The 27-year-old usually shares dance or workout videos along with pictures that feature her family in them as well.

In her Instagram Story selfie shared with her 272k followers, Winter had her naturally reddish-brown curly hair pulled back into two french braids. Two curly strands of hair fell on the sides of her forehead to frame her face.

Winter appeared to have simple but flattering makeup that featured lightly defined eyebrows and mascara. She had the “Color Pop” filter over the image, so it’s hard to tell if her glow was attributed to makeup or the editing.

Winter got braces in Season 3 of The Family Chantel when she was with her ex-fiance Jah who liked the way braces looked. Winter kept her braces past her relationship with Jah and was rocking them in the bright photo of herself.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Winter added no caption for the photo where she was wearing a light pink round-neck sweater.

Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter Everett loves to share her workout positivity and has a favorite lip balm

Winter lost 100 pounds after having bariatric surgery on Season 4 of The Family Chantel but has always loved promoting body positivity and encouraging her fans to love themselves.

In an Instagram post where she shared part of her workout doing lifts, Winter sent a message to her fans.

In the caption, she wrote, “Hello, my beautiful butterflies 🦋. I want to encourage you to identify a reason why you work out. The catch is that it Has to be positive, filled with self-love, and self-acceptance. 💕🦋💕.”

The post also served to shout out Winter’s favorite lip balm brand, “@laneige_us,” since she stopped to use it in the video and noted the brand in her caption.

Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter Everett showed her support for Chantel Everett on The Family Chantel

The Family Chantel viewers watched the demise of Chantel and her now-estranged husband Pedro Jimeno’s marriage in Season 4, and Winter was right there by her sister’s side.

Winter had Chantel’s back when Pedro came to her family’s home asking about money that Chantel had taken from their joint bank account.

Furthermore, Winter moved into Chantel and Pedro’s house to support her sister after Pedro asked for a divorce and moved out.

These days, the Everett family remains tight and has rallied around Chantel, with Winter often posting different kinds of content with her sister, whether it be dance videos or vacation pics.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.