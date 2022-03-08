Chantel and Winter Everett do wild TikTok dance together to shining reviews

Chantel and Winter Everett’s recent TikTok dance caught the positive attention of 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel star Chantel Everett has gotten really into dances on TikTok and in a recent one that she posted, she was joined by her sister Winter Everett for a wild get down.

Both ladies were not shy with their dance moves in the short video that featured a mashed-up song.

They both received compliments in the comments section with many remarking on how amazing both women look.

Winter underwent a glow-up since filming for Season 3 of The Family Chantel ended and Chantel recently did a TikTok dance by herself that had some 90 Day fans swooning over her body.

Chantel and Winter Everett shared a fun video dancing on TikTok

On Chantel’s TikTok, she shared a 15-second-long video of her and her sister Winter doing a fun and slightly raunchy dance.

Both women appeared to be having fun while showing off their dance moves to a mashed-up song.

There were parts of their dance that were coordinated and others where one of them emphasized the song by themselves.

They had wild facial expressions and were mostly in sync with each other.

Chantel Everett and Winter Everett received praise for their dance by 90 Day Fiance fans

90 Day and The Family Chantel fans dropped into the comments where the sisters received sweeping praise for the way they looked and the bold dance they did together.

One fan exclaimed, “Go girls!!! yes!! sister power!!”

While another remarked, “Beautiful sisters.”

There was someone else who encouraged, “Get it girls.”

Winter appeared to get more attention from fans in the comments but there were also some who showed their support for both.

Pic credit: @chantel_j_/TikTok

Will The Family Chantel be back for Season 4?

The Family Chantel fans were let down after Season 3 ended because a picture came out that proved that Pedro’s storyline was manufactured.

Aside from that major faux pas, 90 Day Fans have largely been enjoying the spinoff and it often receives a lot of attention on social media when it airs.

Despite the embellishment of Pedro’s truth, there are plenty of other family members on both Pedro and Chantel’s side to focus on if there was going to be another season.

There have been no official updates on the status of another season, so the idea is purely hypothetical at this point.

In the meantime, fans of the hit spinoff can enjoy the family’s social media accounts and stay tuned for further news.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.