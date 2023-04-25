Winter Everett is finding ‘inner peace’ as she ignores Asuelu dating rumors

There’s been a lot of rumblings online for the past few days about Winter Everett after she enjoyed a night out with a group of 90 Day Fiance stars.

However, while social media is busy making assumptions about her love life, Winter is focused on finding inner peace.

The rumor mill went into overdrive over the weekend when The Family Chantel star partied the night away in Atlanta with her siblings River and Chantel Everett.

Yara Zaya and her husband, Jovi Dufren, were also in the mix while visiting Atlanta, and they had dinner with the Everett siblings before joining them again with a large group the next night.

This time there was an unexpected face in the mix–Asuelu Pulaa– who was dancing it up in the club without his wife, Kalani Faagata.

The group posted lots of snaps from their outing, and some of the clips showed Winter and Asuelu looking very close. It didn’t take long before rumors started to circulate that something was going on between the two.

90 Day Fiance star Winter Everett is finding inner peace

The 90 Day Fiance star is trying to drown out the chatter about her love life, and instead, she’s focusing on inner peace.

She recently shared a stunning photo with her 277,000 Instagram followers while sending a message by giving the peace sign. That was a reflection of where Winter is in her life, and she expressed that very sentiment in the caption of her post.

“Finding inner peace and loving myself more each day, because self-love is the greatest gift I can give to myself!🌸 #SelfLove #PeaceOfMind #Empowerment #OneDayAtATime #Cute,” wrote Winter.

Winter Everett Instagram post. Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Winter Everett has not responded to the Asuelu Pulaa dating rumors

Winter must have seen the Asuelu dating rumors floating around on social media, but so far, she hasn’t made any effort to clear things up.

While many of the snaps from their night out seemed innocent, one image– posted on Chantel Everett’s Instagram Story– showed the married father of two with his arm around Winter as they posed for a photo.

Another video also posted by Chantel showed the group dancing while Asuelu and Winter could be seen sitting on a couch in the back. Asuelu put his arm around Winter and whispered something in her ear.

However, despite Winter’s silence about her relationship with Asuelu, people want answers, and they took to the comment section of her post to sound off.

“So you’re interested in Aseulu. Honey, don’t waste your time. He’s a child. You need a MAN. You can do SO much better,” wrote one commenter.

“Why would you post videos making out with Asuela and then not address it,” questioned someone else.

Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

One person urged the reality TV personality, “Please Winter do not settle. Find a man worthy of a women with your beauty, intelligence and class…”

Pic credit: @winterckyler/Instagram

Someone else said, “I hope u are not dating that drip. If so, go back and continue to work on self-love.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7 on TLC and Discovery+.