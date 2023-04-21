Chantel Everett joins Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya for ‘good vibes’ and a night out

Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren are spending time in Atlanta, Georgia, and they met up with Chantel Everett and her siblings for some good vibes.

The 90 Day Fiance stars shared lots of snaps on social media including a group photo of them all dressed up in fancy attire at dinner.

The photo showed Yara and Jovi sitting around a large dinner table across from Chantel, Winter, and their brother River Everett.

Yara and Jovi have been exploring the US as they gear up for another big trip overseas.

A few days ago, the travel-loving couple was in Dallas, Texas where they enjoyed a bit of shopping and exploring with their daughter Mylah.

However, now they’re in Chantel’s home city of Atlanta, and the Everett siblings are showing the couple a good time.

Chantel Everett and her siblings at dinner with Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren. Pic credit: @chantel_j_/Instagram

Chantel Everett and her siblings enjoy a night out with Yara Zaya and Jovi Dufren

River Everett also posted a video of the group on social media as they enjoyed the fun night out in Atlanta.

After chowing down on scrumptious food, the TLC stars were not ready to end the night just yet. They moved over to the bar for drinks and some good music.

River’s video showed Chantel, Winter, Yara and Jovi all holding champagne glassed as loud music boomed in the background.

Chantel and Winter looked like twins in their matching floral dresses and heels while Yara and Jovi were dressed casually in pants and sneakers.

River tagged everyone in his post and captioned it, “Good vibes.”

Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya are enjoying Atlanta, Georgia

Yara and Jovi got to spend a romantic night together in Atlanta before they met up with Chantel, River, and Winter Everett.

During their first night out, Yara impressed her husband by switching up her style and rocking a revealing mini dress. Jovi expressed how much he loved the outfit and encouraged his wife to not be scared to show off her body.

Yara also made sure to snap several shots in the pink Barbie outfit, which she paired with a blue jacket thrown over her shoulder and blue platforms.

Yara shared the photos with her 681,000 Instagram followers with the caption, “Date night @jovid11.”

The first image showed a solo Yara posing outside with the busy streets in the background as she looked off into the distance. The second snap showed Yara and Jovi inside the restaurant, holding their drinks in hand.

Yara had a big smile on her face as Jovi happily stared at his wife.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.