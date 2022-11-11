Will Vicki Gunvalson return to RHOC?

Could Vicki Gunvalson return to The Real Housewives of Orange County? Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Theresa Bouche/Admedia

Vicki Gunvalson is The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The Bravo show centered around her and her group of friends and their friends from Seasons 1 through 13.

After a tough time, she was put on a recurring status for Season 14 and walked away from the franchise alongside her on-again-off-again best friend, Tamra Judge, after Season 14 ended.

The OG of the OC was spotted filming with the RHOC ladies for Season 17, and fans are wondering whether she will sign on for another season of the show, especially with Tamra being back full-time.

When Tamra had some time to answer questions on her Instagram Stories, one follower asked about whether Vicki was returning to the show.

Her answer tagged Vicki and asked, “You coming back?”

Vicki Gunvalson responds after being asked if she’s returning to RHOC

After Tamra Judge tagged Vicki Gunvalson, it didn’t take long for the OG of the OC to respond.

Vicki reshared Tamra’s original post, which featured them, presumably at BravoCon based on Tamra’s outfit, and added a little shrug emoji in the bottom corner.

It wasn’t a definitive answer, but it wasn’t a “no.”

Vicki still has a relationship with Bravo and Andy Cohen. She was part of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip Season 2 and appeared at BravoCon.

Vicki Gunvalson and her controversies

During her time on The Real Housewives of Orange County, Vicki Gunvalson brought many controversies.

The biggest one was her relationship with Brooks Ayers. Not only did her friends and fellow cast members warn her about him, but they also uncovered the lie he was telling about having cancer. The cancer storyline was huge that season, and the exposure of it was something that rocked the Bravo world.

While The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls’ Trip aired, Vicki found more controversy. She and Dorinda Medley had a blowout at Blue Stone Manor over the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. She has been very vocal about where she stands with her politics, and the two didn’t see eye-to-eye.

Vicki was married to Donn Gunvalson when she began filming the show. The two eventually divorced, and then she dated Brooks Ayers. Following that relationship, Vicki ended up with Steve Lodge. The two were engaged to be married but never made it down the aisle. He broke it off with her just before filming RHUGT, which affected her behavior while filming.

Whether Vicki Gunvalson will return to the show remains to be seen, but she will appear in Season 17 at some point.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.