Vicki Gunvalson got into ‘major fight’ with Dorinda Medley over vaccines during RHUGT Season 2

Dorinda and Vicki fought over the Covid vaccine on RHUGT. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has been a huge success on Peacock, and the network gave it the green light to film another season. Season One was in Turks and Caicos, but Season Two was closer to home in the Bravo universe.

It was filmed at Dorinda Medley’s estate in the Berkshires, named Bluestone Manor by Carole Radziwill, which served as the backdrop to some of The Real Housewives of New York’s most memorable episodes.

Now, it sounds like there are more epic moments being filmed at Bluestone Manor, starting with a blowout between Dorinda and Vicki Gunvalson over Covid vaccinations.

Dorinda and Vicki had the season’s first big fight

During an interview with the Unpopular podcast, Tamra Judge explained, “The first big fight was Vicki not being vaccinated.”

“That was really a fight, it was a fight,” she added, saying that the drama involved Dorinda and Brandi Glanville of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, who are both pro-vaccine.

Page Six previously reported on the vaccine bust-up, claiming Vicki started the squabble due to her refusal to get the Covid-19 shot. “She wouldn’t stop fighting about the shot and really got into it with Dorinda.” An insider said, “Vicki told Dorinda that everyone who got the vaccine is going to die.”

At the time, Vicki said she was not anti-vax and that her fight with Dorinda was regarding a friend of hers she believes suffered a side effect from the vaccine. “I feel everyone should have the right to make their own decision,” she said. “Unfortunately, Covid is still a real threat whether you are vaccinated or not, but I never said the Housewives would die from receiving the vaccine.”

She recently admitted that she didn’t get the vaccine due to underlying issues, which she then specified were blood clots.

Tamra dishes on more Berkshires gossip

During her interview with Unpopular, she says, “There was definitely one cast member that picked a fight every single day,” she said, clarifying, “Or I should say every night, after cocktails. But thank God for her because it really made good TV.”

As for the fighting, Tamra said she’s “never seen anything like it before.” “I get into it with Brandi and Dorinda. Vicki gets into it with everybody. It’s insane,” she said. “I had a good time, but by day eight I was like, ‘Get me the f**k outta here.”

Dorinda also spilled some tea on the season, saying, “Listen, eight iconic women – these are real women, and each one is strong, and each one is sassy, and each one’s got something to say. And, I mean, there’s highs, there’s lows, there’s goods, there’s bads, we make it nice, we laughed, we cried, we did it all, so there’s not going to be a dull moment.”

The Season 2 cast includes Dorinda, Tamra, Vicki, Brandi, Jill Zarin, Taylor Armstrong, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille Sterling.

RHUGT Season 2 is expected to premiere on NBC’s Peacock streaming service in Summer 2022