Will Michelle Young go on Dancing with the Stars?

Michelle Young talks Dancing with the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

A former elementary teacher and Division 1 basketball player, Michelle Young took over the leading role for Season 18 of The Bachelorette.

Much to Bachelor Nation fans’ surprise, Michelle chose Nayte Olukoya during the season finale, and the two are still going strong today.

Oftentimes, after contestants appear on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, they become social media influencers, go to Bachelor in Paradise, or appear on other reality shows such as Dancing with the Stars.

While Michelle and her co-host, Becca Kufrin, talked on their podcast Bachelor Happy Hour, Becca asked Michelle if she would ever want to go on Dancing with the Stars.

What did Michelle Young have to say about going on Dancing with the Stars in the future?

This question came after Michelle and Nayte’s TikTok dances have been going viral on social media, and Michelle’s dancing skills have been shown off.

As Becca urged Michelle to accept the offer if she was asked, Michelle also added her own thoughts on the matter.

She stated, “Yeah, I feel like I would! I don’t know, I’ve spoken to a few former leads who have done it, and I’ve heard it’s a lot of work and very strenuous. It can be a lot of pressure.”

Michelle went on to say, “But I feel like sometimes I thrive in those situations because it reminds me of my college athlete days. Yeah, I would do it! I think it would be so much fun, but there’s a huge difference between TikTok dancing and ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ So yeah, I would!”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Michelle’s co-host, Becca Kufrin, talked about the success previous Bachelor alums have had on DWTS

Becca brought up the fact that Bachelor Nation alums have had great luck on the show. Alums such as Kaitlyn Bristowe, Hannah Brown, and Melissa Rycroft have all taken home the trophy, and Nick Viall, Chris Soules, and Joe Amabile have also been successful on the show.

Because of the track record, Becca seems to think that Michelle has a great shot of either winning or going far in the process. To hear the entire podcast episode with Michelle and Becca talking about whether or not Michelle should go on the show, click here.

Nayte Olukoya and Michelle’s current relationship status

Currently, Michelle and Nayte are living out their relationship long-distance right now. She is in Minnesota, and Nayte is in Texas. So when they see each other, they spend as much time together as possible and apparently, that involves dancing.

Bachelor Nation fans would love to see Michelle on the show competing, but even if she doesn’t end up on Dancing with the Stars, viewers still love those TikToks she and Nayte are putting out.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.