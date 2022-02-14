Nayte Olukoya still hasn’t moved to Minnesota for Michelle Young: ‘We’re looking at different options’

Michelle Young met Natye Olukoya on Season 18 of The Bachelorette. Pic credit: kingbabatunde/Instagram

Bachelor Nation couple Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya are spending a lot of time in airports as the two have yet to reside in the same state.

With Michelle in Minnesota and Nayte still living in his home of Austin, Texas, the newly engaged couple is spending a lot of their relationship on Facetime calls.

“We’re trying to be as smart as possible,” Nayte explained to Us Weekly of the couple’s future plans. “We’re looking at different options. We’re definitely feeling it all out.”

Nayte Olukoya still hasn’t moved to Minnesota for Michelle Young

With Michelle’s passion for teaching school children in Minneapolis, it was important for whoever received her final rose, to be open to moving to her home state.

While they haven’t officially moved in together, Michelle said, “It’ll happen.”

“We like to make sure that we’re always making very calculated decisions, we’re always looking at all our options,” she continued.

As for future wedding bells for the pair, in the past, the two have shared plans for a summertime ceremony but Nayte clarified, “We didn’t put a timeline.”

Ultimately waiting until the COVID-19 pandemic calms down, Michelle detailed, “We were really talking about the [summer] season, but what I can say is we both have so many friends and family members and just people that we would want to be part of that day, so a pandemic wedding is not something that we’re really looking at.”

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

The Season 18 lead added, “It’s gonna happen, it’s gonna be warm, but that’s what we know so far.”

What they also know is that they want to travel together, with Natye noting the couple is hoping to go to France soon.

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya recently reunited for Super Bowl weekend

While the latest Bachelor Nation couple is still working out a long-distance relationship, the pair reunited over the weekend in Los Angeles for Super Bowl weekend.

Attending star-studded parties, the pair also walked their first red carpet at an event hosted by none other than Fenty Beauty founder, Rihanna.

Snapping a picture with the pop star, a fan herself, Rihanna even threw up Nayte’s infamous peace sign.

“Rihanna said to keep doing the peace sign. So it will not be going away anytime soon,” Nayte shared on Instagram.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.