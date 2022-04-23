Michelle Young tells Bachelor Nation her favorite thing about Nayte Olukoya

Michelle Young talks about why she loves Nayte Olukoya. Pic credit: ABC

Michelle Young chose Nayte Olukoya as her final rose recipient during the finale of her season of The Bachelorette.

Nayte proposed to her in the end, and the couple has been going strong ever since.

Michelle had a Q & A session with some of her fans recently and answered some of their burning questions.

What did Michelle Young say was her favorite thing about Nayte Olukoya?

The first question she answered was what is her favorite thing about Nayte and their relationship together. Michelle answered, “My favorite thing is having found someone who is just as extroverted, outgoing, and willing to have fun like I do!”

While the two seemingly can’t get enough of each other and want to spend as much time together as possible, they are still not living in the same state. Michelle is currently in Minnesota, and Nayte still resides in Texas.

Michelle relayed that maintaining a long-distance relationship is tough

She talked about the struggles of a long-distance relationship with her fans as well. Michelle stated how much of a challenge it is to be away from each other.

During the Q & A, Michelle exclaimed, “Long distance is really hard! I would say what I struggle with most is not being able to have a hug on the hard days, even if Nayte’s hugs are a little too tight!”

Another question viewers asked the former Bachelorette lead was one about her engagement ring.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

What did Michelle say about her engagement ring?

One fan wanted to know why she wears her engagement ring with the pear portion of the pear-shaped ring pointing at her. Michelle’s answer was fairly simple as she declared, “Nayte actually asked Neil Lane which direction the ring was supposed to go on my finger and this is the direction that Neil told him!”

She went on to say, “Aside from all of that, it’s how Nayte placed it on my finger and so now I keep it in that direction. I’m slightly superstitious and too scared to change it!”

Michelle and Nayte are happier than ever

Nayte and Michelle have a fun-filled relationship and are constantly joking around and surprising one another. Nayte was recently asked about his tattoos and whether or not he thought Michelle would ever get one.

He answered by saying that she has said she might get a small one at some point, but he doesn’t truly think she’ll actually ever pull the trigger and get one.

Bachelor Nation fans are anxiously awaiting to hear about the duo’s wedding plans and when they will set a date to tie the knot. Furthermore, people are hoping that Michelle and Nayte will soon be living together and not have to do the whole long-distance thing anymore.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.