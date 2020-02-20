Will Kelsey Weier be the new Bachelorette?

Subscribe to our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Kelsey Weier put everything out there when she told Peter Weber that she was falling in love with him.

She did this during the hometown portions of The Bachelor, where she got her chance to show Peter parts of her life.

But he didn’t say it back to her. Normally, that wouldn’t have been a big deal.

However, Peter has told the remaining girls that he was falling in love with them, so Kelsey stood out.

She was sent home and was heartbroken. But there could be a spot for her on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette.

Kelsey has her supporters for Bachelorette

After Kelsey was eliminated, it didn’t take long for people to start voicing their support for her as the next Bachelorette.

One person argued that she needed someone a bit more emotionally mature than Peter.

Kelsey for Bachelorette! She needs a more mature solid man. Hey, Mike! Who should have been this Bachelor — Nbennett (@BennettNatski) February 18, 2020

kelsey for the bachelorette because she deserved better 💖🌹#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/45uPTxjdvW — vivian jane🦋 (@vivianeader) February 18, 2020

Others simply said that she deserved so much better than what Peter had given her on this journey.

One person had an interesting take. While Champagne Gate may not have been her finest moment on the show, she wasn’t as bad as the other women.

In fact, the only person who hasn’t said or done something weird on the show is Madison.

Potentially unpopular opinion: I wouldn't mind Kelsey as the next Bachelorette. #ChampagneGate isn't a disqualifier for me, bc every girl this season except Madison has sucked at some point. And she's 28 & it would be nice to have a season with grown-ups. #TheBachelor — Lindsey (@lindseypesh) February 18, 2020

Plus, the person brings up a good point. Kelsey is 28 years old and could be more mature than some of her fellow contestants.

Many of the women chosen for Peter this year were young, the youngest being 23 years old.

Kelsey’s Bachelorette journey could be emotional

Given her history on The Bachelor, fans should expect tears if Kelsey is chosen. She does seem like a soft soul, who can’t handle too much drama.

Peter : Wow you didn’t cry at all today Kelsey : #TheBachlor pic.twitter.com/LdSobpaDsW — future bachelorette (@justthebachelor) February 11, 2020

There are some benefits of Kelsey being chosen, including the fact she doesn’t appear to want the role for the sake of publicity.

She already has a career, and she lives in the mid-west, so one could argue that she is indeed doing it for the right reasons.

Kelsey is from Des Moines, Iowa, and producers have already been there. That’s where Chris Soules is from, who appeared on a previous season of The Bachelor.

Kelsey was involved with Champagne Gate during Episode 2 of The Bachelor, which started to show her emotional side. It didn’t get better as the episodes continued to air.

If Kelsey is chosen as the new Bachelorette, viewers should definitely prepare for some tears.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.