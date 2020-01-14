The Bachelor eliminations: Who went home on The Bachelor tonight during Episode 2?

During tonight’s episode of The Bachelor, the rose ceremony happened early and continued directly where Episode 1 left off. Peter started talking to Hannah B, and when they continued to end their fling there, he couldn’t continue with the group date.

The rose ceremony moved ahead regardless, and three women were cut from the show. These three were the only women who were cut from the show this episode.

Lauren Jones

Lauren was sent home during the rose ceremony. She was the 26-year-old marketing executive from Glendale, California. Peter didn’t get much time with her to find a connection, even though she appeared to try.

Her Bachelor bio reveals she’s demanding with the kind of man she wants, so maybe Peter wasn’t the right fit for her.

Payton Moran

Payton didn’t get much airtime on this season of The Bachelor. She was the 23-year-old business development rep from Wellesley, MA. While she may have had good intentions about winning Peter’s heart, she didn’t make the cut.

Whether it was her young age or the fact that Champagne Gate took over the rose ceremony, we’ll never know. Peter didn’t see a future with her.

Courtney Perry

Courtney was sent home from The Bachelor during Episode 2’s rose ceremony. She was the 26-year-old cosmetologist from Venice, Florida.

She came on the show because she wanted to get married, but Peter wasn’t ready to make her his wife. Instead, she was sent home without any drama or heavy conversations.

She just struggled to stand out as she was forced to compete with Champagne Gate.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.