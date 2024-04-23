Will Jinger Duggar have more kids? Here’s what the Counting On star said

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have two daughters, Felicity and Evangeline.

Both birth stories were caught on Counting On before TLC canceled the show and cut ties with the family for good.

However, Evangeline was only a few months old before that happened. Felicity was a toddler when she left the realm of reality TV.

With new rules about sharing their girls, Jinger and Jeremy seem comfortable with where they are in life right now.

The Counting On couple dodged questions about how many children they wanted. It was revealed they wanted significantly less than her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

How many children will Jinger and Jeremy end up with?

Jinger Duggar reveals another baby may be possible

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar opened up her Stories to do a Q&A with her followers.

She was likely flooded with questions and chose some of the best ones to answer.

One question read, “Any more kids soon?”

Jinger chose a photo depicting Felicity and Evangeline from behind as they held hands with each other and their dad, Jeremy Vuolo.

She responded, “we are loving this season with our girls! We’ve always thought it would be nice to have 3. So we’ll see!”

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

How old are Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s daughters?

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo met in 2015 and married in November 2016.

With their eighth anniversary coming up, the couple has much to celebrate.

They welcomed their first daughter, Felicity Nicole, in July 2018. Jinger currently homeschools her and will celebrate her sixth birthday this summer.

Their second daughter was born in November 2020. Jinger’s pregnancy was through the height of the coronavirus pandemic. However, when it was time for her to welcome her second little one, Michelle Duggar and Jordyn-Grace Duggar flew to California to help transition from one to two babies.

That was captured for Counting On, as much of that season was self-filmed, except anything filmed before the country shut down in March 2020.

With Evangeline turning four and Felicity turning six, the couple may be done with welcoming little ones. They have almost survived toddlerhood and gotten to a point where the girls are a bit more independent, which makes things a tad easier.

It seems Jinger and Jeremy aren’t saying never, but at this point, they are happy with their lives now. Two may be their maximum number of children.

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets is currently streaming on Prime Video.