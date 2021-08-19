Will and Kyra reveal their future plans after Love Island USA

Kyra and Will on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

When Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama were on Love Island USA, they seemed like the perfect couple.

However, over time, social media turned against them. Rumors about them knowing each other before coming on the show arose and while Will said that was not true, people determined to believe the rumors with no facts.

Fans voted for Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy, both because Korey was a fan favorite and also because fans believed Will was not serious about his relationship with Kyra.

Now that the two are back home, Will has revealed that is far from the truth.

Will and Kyra plan to live together following Love Island USA

Several fans on social media predicted that Will would leave Kyra as soon as they were out of the villa.

Not only did he not leave her, but the two are planning on living together in the real world.

“We were really excited about what was going to happen after and I think maybe we think we’re going to live together, Will told ET Online. “But we’re really nostalgic of all those moments we shared in the villa. It’s going to be in our memories.”

Kyra said she and Will have big travel plans as well

Kyra also said that they plan to do some traveling together now that they are back home.

“It’s very exciting. So many things to look forward to, coming out with Will, so I’m nothing but happy,” Kyra said. “We have a few plans to travel around together. We both love to travel and just go on adventures.

“We both live in the same area, so it was really easy for us to envision sharing each other’s lives together. We both have our own places and just a normal, healthy relationship.”

Will mentioned that they are in Hawaii and they plan to enjoy their time there. After that, Will has a trip back to Colombia to see his sister, who is about to have a baby.

“That’s only a short period, but in the long period of course we have to know more about each other on the outside and live together,” Kyra said. “There are so many things to explore and to know about each other too. How I told her in the finale, it’s going to be the beginning of so many things.”

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.