Will 90 Day Fiance viewers see more of Natalie Mordovtseva in 2023?

Natalie Mordovtseva has a large 90 Day Fiance following. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva has been a big personality within the 90 Day Fiance franchise since she first appeared on Season 7 of the flagship show.

Season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life wrapped up in late 2022 of which Natalie was a cast member. Now that the show she was starring in is over, can fans expect to see her again in 2023?

The answer seems to be yes.

Natalie has been popular to talk about within the 90 Day audience who have had both negative and positive things to say about the 37-year-old Ukrainian.

Her relationship with her estranged husband Mike Youngquist, her foray into life in America, her desire to have children yesterday, and her intense behavior when trying to lock down a relationship are all traits that make her entertaining to watch.

In any case, with such a fan base, Natalie will most likely stay around the 90 Day franchise for a while, much like Angela Deem and Big Ed Brown have done.

When can 90 Day Fiance fans expect to see Natalie Mordovtseva on TV again?

In early November 2022, Natalie was spotted with a film crew around her in St. Peterburg, Florida, where she resides now, so that could mean there is something in the works for her.

Natalie and Mike left things off still separated but legally married at the Season 3 of The Single Life Tell All, so Natalie could potentially be a three-time cast member on the hit spinoff.

90 Day Diaries also catches up with current and former cast members, so depending on Natalie’s situation, it’s possible fans could get to watch her on that.

Natalie’s Instagram bio says, “Actress🎭Model❤️RealityTV⭐️,” so if she does steer away from the 90 Day spotlight, there’s a chance her following could see her in another on-screen capacity since that seems to be her job.

Natalie Mordovtseva has a strong social media presence

Natalie is active on her Instagram account, where she often posts professional modeling pictures.

She has also been known to post some strange content on IG, like the time she strutted in high heels in an empty parking lot.

Many of Natalie’s posts are accompanied by heartfelt captions or quotes from the TLC star in an effort to connect with her fans.

Whenever Natalie travels, she tends to like to flex her adventures as well.

Moreover, Natalie used to talk about the cosmetic procedures she’s gotten but has seemed to take a break from that recently.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.