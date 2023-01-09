90 Day Fiance viewers call for an end to Big Ed and Angela Deem on the show

90 Day Fiance viewers are tired of Angela Deem and Big Ed Brown. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers met now-franchise-alum Angela Deem on Season 2 of Before the 90 Days and Big Ed Brown on Season 3 of Before the 90 Days. Since then, both have been controversial for their behavior, off-camera antics, and treatment of others.

They were both on Season 7 of Happily Ever After? and the Tell All is currently airing in four parts. Angela and Ed have already made waves of drama that have stood out negatively to viewers.

Angela came into the Tell All hot by screaming at Usman “Sojaboy” Umar before getting in Yara Zaya’s face after Yara asked Angela to sit down and be respectful.

Ed admitted to kicking his fiance Liz Woods out of his house, breaking up with her for the ninth or tenth time, and gaslit her after he got caught in a lie about messaging his ex, Rosemarie Vega.

A popular 90 Day fan page on Instagram made a collage of Angela’s threatening, crass, and inflammatory behavior, saying above the images, “Time goes by… Angela’s behavior at the Tell Alls remains the same.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

While there were many viewers who condemned Angela’s Tell All antics and her personality in general, a large number of 90 Day viewers commented that they would like to see both Angela and Big Ed off their screens for good.

90 Day Fiance viewers do not want to see Angela Deem and Big Ed Brown on the show

One top remark in the comments of the collage said, “She and Ed need to go. No spin-offs either please. Just stop airing anything with them or about them. Enough is enough.”

Pic credit: @90dayharvestusd/Instagram

Another critic jabbed, “Ed and Angela need a very well rested vacation. 🤡.”

Someone else wrote, “Angela and Ed are the reason I stopped watching.”

Pic credit: @90dayharvestusd/Instagram

There was also a viewer who shared the opinion both Ed and Angela seem to be manufacturing drama in their relationships for relevance and commented, “I believe Angela and Big Ed will do anything for a storyline. I’m so sick of both of them. I wish they both would get kicked off the show.”

Pic credit: @90dayharvestusd/Instagram

Angela Deem and Big Ed have both done controversial things off-camera

Not only has Angela been filmed screaming at a flight attendant in her free time, but she also has shared racist posts on social media that have garnered calls for her to be canceled.

A disturbing phone call between Ed and Liz surfaced where Ed was being extremely verbally abusive in between Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life. Ed also has a sexual assault allegation against him that is protected by an NDA with his former employer.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.