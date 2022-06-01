90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva shows off long legs as she struts in mini dress and high heels

Natalie Mordovtseva drew attention to her long legs while wearing a mini dress and high heels. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva strutted her stuff to 90 Day Fiance fans as she walked through a parking lot while wearing a mini dress and high heels.

In the Instagram video’s caption, Natalie wanted to guess what project she was working on next and teased that she might be on TV again.

37-year-old Natalie has loved showing off her confidence in her body to 90 Day Fiance viewers both on and off-camera.

In this particular video, Natalie’s long legs were the focal point as audio over the video drew onlookers’ attention to Natalie from behind.

Natalie appeared with her now-estranged husband Mike Youngquist on several seasons of 90 Day Fiance and one season of Happily Ever After? before she was featured on Season 2 of The Single Life.

Natalie Mordovtseva showed off her legs in heels and a mini dress to 90 Day Fiance fans

Natalie shared a filtered video on Instagram where she was wearing a very small and tight dress paired with black heels.

She wore sunglasses as she strutted around a parking lot as a voice over the video said, “In case you want to follow me this is what I look like from behind.”

Natalie gave a cryptic caption to the video where she hinted at upcoming TV productions.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

She wrote, “Hey Hey! Love interacting with my dearest fans! Here is a quest for you. What project could I possibly be working on? Any guess? May be a new tv show you might see me in?”

Mike Youngquist has also been living his best life

Natalie’s estranged husband Mike has been living his best life and recently shared a video with his beloved Uncle Beau where they gave summertime well wishes to fans.

In the video, they urged 90 Day Fiance fans to enjoy every moment and stay safe as they embraced the summer.

Mike was also featured recently on 90 Day Diaries where he talked about the major changes in his life since Natalie left him six months after they got married.

He divulged that his mom Trish had moved in with him in Sequim and that he got an apartment in Seattle to live in during the week while he went to work there.

He consulted a divorce lawyer to potentially get the divorce process going.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.