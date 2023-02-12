Why isn’t 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way on tonight?

Faithful fans of 90 Day Fiance have made watching the show part of their weekly routine on Sunday nights.

Viewers look forward to seeing couples fight for their relationships and navigate the difficult process of obtaining a K1 visa to begin their married lives.

Over the years, the show has seen tremendous growth in its popularity, largely due to social media. Each week, fans live-tweet the show on Twitter, and it often becomes a trending topic on the app.

In fact, the Monsters and Critics Reality TV Editor Shaunee Flowers even puts together a top tweets post for YouTube each week that you can see by heading on over to the Monsters and Critics YouTube channel and subscribing to be alerted each week.

The show now has multiple spin-offs and iterations, including The Other Way, which has become a fan favorite.

The Other Way reverses the roles and, unlike its parent series, shows Americans traveling to different countries to start a new life with their partners.

Just weeks into the new season, fans will experience some disruption in their regular Sunday plans as The Other Way is not scheduled to air tonight.

Why isn’t 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airing this week?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way will be taking a break this week because of the biggest night in football. The Super Bowl will be airing tonight and, like many shows in the Sunday night timeslot, 90 Day Fiance does not want to risk a decline in their ratings.

The decision, however, does not seem to be sitting well with fans of the show. In fact, many of them headed to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

One viewer commented, “There’s nothing to watch tonight #90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90DayFiance” once they realized the show would not be airing a new episode.

Another fan doesn’t think the game would impact ratings at all. They wrote, “Irritated that our show isn’t on 2nite bc of the Super Bowl. People are capable of watching more than 1 thing ffs & some of us need the escape. I record the SB 4ads w little interest in the game. I just don’t get why they think #90DayFiance ratings would be down. They won’t be.”

Irritated that our show isn’t on 2nite bc of the Super Bowl. People are capable of watching more than 1 thing ffs & some of us need the escape. I record the SB 4ads w little interest in the game. I just don’t get why they think #90DayFiance ratings would be down. They won’t be. pic.twitter.com/yW5jSWUg9N — jenji (@jenjihere) February 12, 2023

Yet another fan shared their disapproval, saying, “Me protesting #90DayFiance being cancelled for the #SuperBowl: #SuperBowl2023.”

When will 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way return?

Fans can release a sigh of relief because the hiatus for their beloved show won’t last long. In fact, it’s just for a week.

The Other Way will return February 19 with a new episode picking up right where it left off. Viewers will see Nicole and Mahmoud reunite in Egypt and attempt to save their marriage. Kris and Jeymi will also have their highly anticipated first meeting.

Fans will also witness Gabe settling into his new life in Colombia while Daniele and Yohan argue about finances and their future together in the Dominican Republic.

Although taking a break from the show is not ideal for many fans, it looks like the new episode will be drama-filled and worth the wait.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way returns on Sunday, February 19 at 8/7c on TLC.