90 Day Fiance fans show love for first transgender star Gabe Paboga

Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is well underway, and fans have been introduced to most of the new couples of this compelling version of the 90 Day Fiance franchise.

On The Other Way, an American who is madly in love uproots their entire life, often giving up their jobs, family, and comforts to move to a new country to be with their soulmate.

Fans have seen extreme age differences, same-sex relationships, and difficult language barriers, and now viewers get to meet 90 Day Fiance’s first transgender star, Florida native Gabe Paboga.

Gabe is sharing his journey of moving to Medellin, Colombia, to live with his girlfriend, Isabel, and her two children. He also shares his story of being a transgender man and becoming a one-man pride parade.

Social media has been blowing up with their love for Big Daddy Gabe, as he affectionately refers to himself, and they are here for his story, his representation, and his openness.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Fans are clearly rooting for this breakout star of The Other Way and can’t wait to see how Gabe settles in when he arrives at his new home in Central America.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Fans are here for Gabe Paboga’s ‘groundbreaking’ relationship

Twitter has been bussing with talk of Gabe’s role on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, and fans are really rooting for the female-to-male underwear designer and his lady love from Colombia.

One viewer was surprised at how healthy and “normal” the relationship between Gabe and Isabel seems, and they hope it stays that way!

Gabe and Isabel's Relationship seems to be the most normal for a 90day couple #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/Bt1Mt3pcZ7 — Mel Jackson (@jacksonmel20) February 6, 2023

A Twitter user responded, saying that the relationship is “groundbreaking” for the hit TLC show and echoed how normal the couple appears to be during the first three episodes.

A fan joked that they are “stanning” the couple, and that no one should come after them!

If somebody hurts Gabe and Isabel, y’all are gonna have to hold me back because I’m stanning this couple HARD. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/b9ZCEdPt4o — CharlieLew🌊🌊#bluewave (@CharlieLew18) February 6, 2023

90 Day Dramaturg kept it simple, saying that Gabe is a true king, reminding followers how Isabel’s daughter called him “respectful, calm, [and] fun,” which are great qualities in a step-dad.

Gabe is a TRUE KING 👑 #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/WeH8NFeWkW — 🪷 90 Day Dramaturg 🥀 (@SuplexKittay) February 6, 2023

TV Queen thought Gabe has good energy and could get along with almost anyone. What a great compliment!

One 90 Day Fiance viewer liked Gabe’s energy. Pic credit: @Realiteatv3Ø/Twitter

Finally, fans were happy that TLC is telling Gabe’s story, which is heartfelt and compelling and deserves to be told.

Another viewer tweeted they “like” Gabe. Pic credit: @Pinkdollstyle/Twitter

Gabe struggles with telling his new family in Colombia that he is trans

While Isabel, and her daughter, Sara, already know and have long accepted that Gabe was born female and transitioned to male, Gabe is certain that he needs to be open and honest with Isabel’s family, including her parents, who he loves and respects.

“They gotta know,” Gabe admitted in last week’s episode. “They accepted me. They love me so much, and I feel like every time I see them, I’m like, ‘Damn, I feel so bad,’ because they need to know.”

He revealed how happy he is to become a part of a new family and that he does not want any secrets.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.