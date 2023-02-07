Daniele Gates filed bankruptcy ahead of new 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way season – Viewers react

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 star Daniele Gates filed for bankruptcy in 2022, adding a new layer to her claims about New York City being too expensive.

Viewers were shocked to find out how much debt she incurred while living in the United States.

Some of Daniele’s business debt, the highest listed, was an alarming $80,000 in tolls and fees for traveling for work. The second highest recorded debt was $60,000 in collections for her teaching degree, which can’t be dismissed in bankruptcy.

Starcasm first uncovered the filing and reported the findings.

Viewers have to wonder if some of her condescending tones toward Yohan Geronimo were a projection of her experience living above her means in the Big Apple.

This week on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, the wellness coach was giving her husband grief over his expenditures at his butcher shop, and apparently, it came from personal experience as the teacher was living $1,300 a month above her income.

Daniele has repeatedly stated she won’t be Yohan’s “sugar mama,” and now we can see why. She was over $220,000 in debt when she met her husband.

Yohan felt she was talking down to him and not supporting his dream, but it seems there is more to her fear of financial failure than she has disclosed on the show. It’s unclear if Yohan is aware of her bankruptcy filing finalized in May 2022, just before filming this season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers sound off over Daniele Gates’ financial woes

Daniele Gates received backlash after fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way found out she filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy last year.

Daniele’s husband, Yohan Geronimo, received unsolicited criticism from his wife over how he ran his business in last week’s show. The condescending tone didn’t sit well with him or the viewers, that later found out Daniele has trouble managing her own money.

Some of the bills Daniele wrote off as business expenses were outrageous, even with the high cost of living in New York City.

The worst of her debt was $80,000 in EZ Pass fines. EZ Pass is a toll-paying system some cities use for bridge and street tolls. The fees are used for maintenance and repairs. The viewers who live in New York suggested it would take ignoring the bills for years.

One New York viewer said she would’ve gotten notices her account was low and could’ve had her car booted for unpaid fees.

Other viewers felt she fled the country to avoid paying for her expenses and is using Yohan to escape debt.

In past episodes, Daniele and her friends suggested that Yohan was after Daniele’s money or a free ride to the United States.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Daniele Gates says she won’t be Yohan Geronimo’s ‘sugar mama’

On last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Daniele Gates was concerned her husband, Yohan Geronimo, was mismanaging his butcher shop and said she wouldn’t be bailing him out.

She said the one thing she wouldn’t be was his “sugar mama.” But fans found out this week Daniele Gates is flat broke.

In past episodes, this season, Daniele and her friends felt Yohan could be using his wife for a come-up. Daniele’s friends have even called Yohan a “sanky panky,” a trope used to describe foreigners that target and romance American tourists to get to America for money and benefits.

Daniele and Yohan had plans to live in the United States, but Daniele squashed them, citing it was too expensive to live in America.

Daniele said she paid $4000 for rent in the Big Apple. Viewers found out exactly how much she paid and didn’t pay for rent this week when a Chapter 7 bankruptcy the yoga instructor filed last year was uncovered.

One of the debts listed was $36,000 in back rent. Daniele recorded that her monthly rent was $3,475. Filing Chapter 7 bankruptcy stays on an individual’s credit for ten years. Daniele may have difficulty renting or buying a home for years to come.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and streams Mondays on Discovery+.