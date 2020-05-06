Who won the wildcard on The Voice and who went home?

This week was a historical one for The Voice. The singing competition had to air live performances from the artist’s homes for the first time.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, live shows are not able to film right now. The Voice worked around this by letting the contestants and coaches film from home.

After the live performances by all of the remaining artists on Monday, the results came out on Tuesday.

The show went from having 17 contestants to just nine after Tuesday’s results.

If you are ready for spoilers, keep reading

First up was the results for Team Blake. His team consisted of Joanna Serenko, Joei Fulco, Toneisha Harris, and Todd Tilghman.

America saved Todd Tilghman. Blake decided to keep Toneisha Harris.

Team Legend was up next with Mandi Castilo, Mike Jerel, CammWess, and Zan Fiskum. America’s votes saved CammWess.

John Legend decided to keep Zan, his folk singer.

The decision for Team Kelly was between Cedrice, Megan Danielle, Micah Iverson, and Mandi Thomas.

America saved Micah, while Kelly saved Megan.

Next, host Carson Daly revealed which member of each team received the second-highest votes. Those artists would compete for the Wildcard Instant Save.

The Wildcard Instant Save

It was revealed that Joanna from Team Blake, Mandi Castillo from Team Legend, Cedrice from Team Kelly, and Michael Williams from Team Nick would compete to be safe for another week.

First up was Joanna, who performed “Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight” by James Taylor. James Taylor was a mega mentor this season on The Voice.

Next, Mandi sang “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper, while Cedrice sang “Breathin” by Ariana Grande.

Finally, Michael performed “To Love Somebody” by the Bee Gees.

In the end, America ended up choosing Joanna as the Wildcard Instant Save.

To recap, Joei Fulco, Mandi Castilo, Cedrice, Mike Jerel, Mandi Thomas, Michael Williams, Aeri Moon, and Roderick Chambers were eliminated during Tuesday’s episode.

Next Monday, the Top 9 will perform in hopes of making it to the next round. The show will be live from the artists’ homes once again.

Who are you rooting for in the Top 9 on The Voice? Which team do you think will take home the trophy this year?

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.