Anaya Cheyenne compared to ‘young Kelly Clarkson’ after singing Lady Gaga’s I’ll Never Love Again on The Voice

Young singer Anaya Cheyenne wowed the judges on last night’s The Voice — after the 16-year-old sang Lady Gaga’s song I’ll Never Love Again.

Many fans are comparing Anaya’s voice to coach Kelly Clarkson’s, and praised her for the incredible rendition of the hit.

Her jaw-dropping high note at the end was what sealed the deal for two of the coaches to turn around — with both hitting the button at the last second.

Kelly and Blake fought for Anaya to be on their team

Both Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton hit their button for Anaya. Fellow coach Nick Jonas told the aspiring singer to choose Kelly.

He said, “Kelly is perfect at coaching someone like you to be the absolute best you can be. Nailing those runs so they’re flawless like hers are flawless when she sings.”

Read More Who got the instant save on The Voice last night?

Kelly chimed in that they are not flawless, but Nick encouraged Kelly to amp up her talents so she could win Anaya. She then joked, “Oh yes, of course, they’re perfect.”

Kelly pitched hard to win Anaya over. She also admitted that she didn’t have Anaya’s range when she was younger, and said that she had to work very hard to have the range she has today.

Kelly told Anaya, “I feel like technique is my jam, and I feel like I can do that with you. I would love for this experience not only to maybe get you to win this show, but I want to prep you for making a record, I want to prep you for tour. I feel like you are my wheelhouse.”

Blake tried to use his charm to win over Anaya, but it didn’t really work — with his efforts not made any better by the fact he didn’t know the song that Anaya chose. He thought it was Whitney Houston’s until Anaya corrected him, and the crowd laughed.

“Sometimes the greatest combinations of artist and coach are the ones that people don’t expect. I would be very proud to be your coach,” said Blake.

Ultimately, Anaya chose Kelly as her coach

Blake’s efforts just weren’t enough. Kelly was likely an inspiration for Anaya, and the young singer ultimately went with her and got the coveted jacket.

Only time will tell if Anaya will make it far on The Voice, but it seems like Kelly and Anaya will make a great team!

In case you missed it, watch Anaya’s audition on The Voice below:

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

The Voice airs on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.