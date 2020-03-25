The Voice guest coaches 2020: Who are the mentors this season?

The Voice is currently at the start of the Battle Rounds. During the Battle Rounds, contestants on the same team battle each other to see who will come out on top.

During the rehearsals, special mentors join the coaches to give more input.

This season is very special, as there are five mentors. Generally, there is only one mentor per coach.

This season, pop singer Bebe Rexha helps out Blake Shelton’s team. Ella Mai is the mentor for John Legend’s team, while Dua Lipa is the mentor for Kelly Clarkson’s team.

The other two mentors for Nick Jonas’s team are his brothers and the other members of The Jonas Brothers, Joe and Kevin.

The Jonas Brothers recently got back together and have been climbing the music charts ever since.

Learn more about The Voice mentors this season

Nick announced his mentors on Twitter with a joke. He said, “It’s that time to tell you exactly who my advisors are, my mentors are, for my team.

These two guys are some of the most trusted people in my life. It’s Hall & Oates.”

He continued, “Just kidding, it’s Kevin and Joe Jonas! These guys are my brothers, my bandmates, my best friends. And they’re going to help me take Team Nick to the next level.”

John Legend chose the young singer-songwriter, Ella Mai, to be the mentor for his team. They previously collaborated on the song “Everything.”

Ella Mai previously competed on the U.K. version of The X-Factor, so she knows what the contestants are going through.

Blake surprised fans by choosing a pop music mentor

Blake chose Bebe Rexha this year as the mentor for his time. This was a surprise as he mainly chooses other country stars!

However, Bebe Rexha was a mentor on a past season of the Voice during the Comeback Stage portion, so she knows what she’s doing!

Lastly, Kelly chose Dua Lipa, a pop singer who is blowing up the charts right now. In fact, she recently won the Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

Kelly admitted that she chose Dua Lipa because she is a fan herself. She also said that Dua Lipa is a great well-rounded entertainer because she can sing, dance and write her own songs.

Which mentor is your favorite? Which team are you cheering for each week?

The Voice airs on Monday Nights at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.