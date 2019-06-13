Jonas Brothers to appear on NBC’s Songland

The Jonas Brothers seem to pop up all over the small screen these days. In addition to appearing on Nickelodeon’s reboot of All That this Saturday, the trio will also make a stop a few dials down on NBC early next week.

Described as a destination for music’s biggest stars to find their next hit, Songland features undiscovered songwriters pitching ideas to various artists. Next week, those artists include the Jonas Brothers.

Here’s how it works: Each week, four songwriters perform original music for a selected artist or group along with three producers in music including:

Ryan Tedder (lead singer of OneRepublic and producer of Adele, Taylor Swift, and Beyonce)

Ester Dean (producer of Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj)

and Shane McAnally (producer of Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson, and Sam Hunt)

Three of the four writers will end up paired with one of the producers best suited for their music.

According to NBC:

“In the studio, the songs will take shape in unexpected ways as the songwriter and producer duos work together to win over the recording artist. In the end, a winner will be chosen and their song will be recorded and released for a global audience.”

Next week on Songland: Jonas Brothers and questionable fashion choices pic.twitter.com/9Ytt7LlcE4 — 1RTi (@RTedRU) June 12, 2019

The Jonas Brothers appear on the show next Tuesday, June 18.

Other recording artists appearing on the show during its 11-episode run include John Legend, Charlie Puth, Meghan Trainor, will.i.am, OneRepublic, Kelsea Ballerini, Macklemore, Aloe Blacc, Old Dominion, and Leona Lewis.

Songland airs every Tuesday night at 10/9c on NBC.