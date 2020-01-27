Here’s how many Grammys Billie Eilish won last night and what for

Subscribe to our Celebrity newsletter!

Billie Eilish had a huge night at the Grammys. Even she couldn’t believe how many times her name was called to come up and get a trophy.

Nominated for six awards at the 2020 Grammys, Billie Eilish walked away with five of them. She shared some of the honors with her brother, but it was definitely her night to shine.

What Grammy Awards did Billie Eilish win?

Eilish won Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, and Pop Vocal Album of the Year. The category that she failed to win was for Pop Solo Performance of the Year.

Breaking down the awards a bit further, it was Bad Guy that took home the awards for best record and best song. The album that won her the biggest award of the night was called When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

It’s rare that an artist can sweep the top four categories during a single year, but that is exactly what Eilish did. And she did it with such humor and respect for the other artists that this is going to be remembered for years to come.

When she went up with her brother, Finneas O’Connell — who is also her co-writer and producer — to get Album of the Year, she stated that she felt Ariana Grande deserved the award. When they went up for the final award of the night, they simply said “thank you” and immediately left the stage.

Billie Eilish won Album of the Year, said she thought Ariana Grande deserved the award, and THIS was Ari's response. ❤️ #Grammys https://t.co/ENlEfQ94bX pic.twitter.com/Qy3yV61R5H — E! News (@enews) January 27, 2020

A remarkable night at the Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish and Lizzo (she won three awards and was nominated eight times) really dominated the night when it came to taking home trophies, but they weren’t the only moments that people are talking about on Monday.

Midway through the night, Demi Lovato gave a wonderous performance of her new song, Anyone. It was her first time taking the stage since her overdose in 2018 and it was a very poignant moment in the show.

The night was also filled with tributes to Kobe Bryant, who passed away early on Sunday after a helicopter he was riding in crashed. The Grammy Awards were taking place at Staples Center, which is where his former team — the Los Angeles Lakers — play their home games.

.@billieeilish's 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' claimed the trophy for album of the year at the 2020 #GRAMMYs https://t.co/g65axCPS7O — billboard (@billboard) January 27, 2020

As for Billie Eilish, she is just 18 years old and already a major success at the Grammy Awards. We fully expect to see her at these awards shows for years to come and that is going to be a huge treat for music-lovers everywhere. Now, she will have to work hard to top the success that this album just achieved.