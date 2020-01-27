Home > People

Here’s how many Grammys Billie Eilish won last night and what for

By
27th January 2020 9:53 AM ET
Billie Eilish collects her Grammy for Song of the Year
Billie Eilish was a big winner at the Grammys. Pic credit: CBS

Billie Eilish had a huge night at the Grammys. Even she couldn’t believe how many times her name was called to come up and get a trophy.

Nominated for six awards at the 2020 Grammys, Billie Eilish walked away with five of them. She shared some of the honors with her brother, but it was definitely her night to shine.

What Grammy Awards did Billie Eilish win?

Eilish won Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Song of the Year, and Pop Vocal Album of the Year. The category that she failed to win was for Pop Solo Performance of the Year.

Breaking down the awards a bit further, it was Bad Guy that took home the awards for best record and best song. The album that won her the biggest award of the night was called When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

It’s rare that an artist can sweep the top four categories during a single year, but that is exactly what Eilish did. And she did it with such humor and respect for the other artists that this is going to be remembered for years to come.

When she went up with her brother, Finneas O’Connell — who is also her co-writer and producer — to get Album of the Year, she stated that she felt Ariana Grande deserved the award. When they went up for the final award of the night, they simply said “thank you” and immediately left the stage.

A remarkable night at the Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish and Lizzo (she won three awards and was nominated eight times) really dominated the night when it came to taking home trophies, but they weren’t the only moments that people are talking about on Monday.

Midway through the night, Demi Lovato gave a wonderous performance of her new song, Anyone. It was her first time taking the stage since her overdose in 2018 and it was a very poignant moment in the show.

The night was also filled with tributes to Kobe Bryant, who passed away early on Sunday after a helicopter he was riding in crashed. The Grammy Awards were taking place at Staples Center, which is where his former team — the Los Angeles Lakers — play their home games.

As for Billie Eilish, she is just 18 years old and already a major success at the Grammy Awards. We fully expect to see her at these awards shows for years to come and that is going to be a huge treat for music-lovers everywhere. Now, she will have to work hard to top the success that this album just achieved.