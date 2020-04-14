Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Who won The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart? [Spoilers]


Bachelor Listen To Your Heart
A view of the cast on The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. Pic credit: ABC

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premiered last night and fans were excited to see how this new show compared to the franchise’s favorites like The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise.

The show has 20 contestants in total, consisting of both men and women.

To survive and stay on the show, the contestants must couple up and continue the show as a couple. During last night’s premiere, four men were eliminated.

While we still don’t know how the show will play out in terms of finding the finalists for Season 1, we do know who those final four are.

This would be the time to stop reading if you don’t want to know who wins, as the rest of the article contains spoilers.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart has four finalists

Even though Reality Steve said he had no plans of spoiling The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, he did reveal who the finalists were. He shared the information because he had learned when and where the finale was filmed.

According to Steve, the finale was filmed the day before Valentine’s Day this year in Nashville, Tennessee. The finale was filmed at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In terms of the finalists, Trevor and Jamie reach the finale, alongside Chris and Bri.

During the premiere episode, Trevor and Jamie connected and even shared a kiss. Even though Jamie had been cozying up to Ryan, it sounds like she and Trevor will continue their connection all the way to the finale.

Jamie is the kind of person who fits into The Bachelor franchise very well, according to Reality Steve, so she may appear on Bachelor In Paradise.

That could especially be the case if they need contestants after The Bachelorette was pushed back due to coronavirus.

The other couple is Chris and Bri.

While Chris didn’t dominate the premiere as much, we’ll get to see more of him as he fights his way through to the end. Bri didn’t steal the show either, with the lack of drama, but she is definitely someone to watch in future episodes.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart finale brought in familiar faces

When the finale was filmed back in February, it did bring out some familiar faces. Steve revealed that Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Taye Diggs, Jewel, and Rita Wilson were the five judges who were judging the finals.

Steve revealed that it is Chris and Bri who were declared the winners. The prize was an opportunity to write and record some original music and make a music video. Plus, there’s supposedly a tour in the works as well.

And it sounds like the whole concept of the show worked, as Steve revealed that Bri and Chris told one another that they love each other. As for the other couple, not so much.

In case you missed the first episode or don’t want to watch future episodes alone, Tyler Cameron live-tweeted the first episode. Or you can grab our recap of the episode here.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

