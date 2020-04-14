Who won The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart? [Spoilers]

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart premiered last night and fans were excited to see how this new show compared to the franchise’s favorites like The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise.

The show has 20 contestants in total, consisting of both men and women.

To survive and stay on the show, the contestants must couple up and continue the show as a couple. During last night’s premiere, four men were eliminated.

While we still don’t know how the show will play out in terms of finding the finalists for Season 1, we do know who those final four are.

This would be the time to stop reading if you don’t want to know who wins, as the rest of the article contains spoilers.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart has four finalists

Even though Reality Steve said he had no plans of spoiling The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart, he did reveal who the finalists were. He shared the information because he had learned when and where the finale was filmed.

Before “Listen To Your Heart” starts in about an hour, follow this thread for your finale spoilers of what two couples make it to the end and who ends up “winning” that I posted 2 months ago https://t.co/xtgjM1lnqL — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) April 13, 2020

According to Steve, the finale was filmed the day before Valentine’s Day this year in Nashville, Tennessee. The finale was filmed at the Country Music Hall of Fame.

In terms of the finalists, Trevor and Jamie reach the finale, alongside Chris and Bri.

During the premiere episode, Trevor and Jamie connected and even shared a kiss. Even though Jamie had been cozying up to Ryan, it sounds like she and Trevor will continue their connection all the way to the finale.

Jamie is the kind of person who fits into The Bachelor franchise very well, according to Reality Steve, so she may appear on Bachelor In Paradise.

That could especially be the case if they need contestants after The Bachelorette was pushed back due to coronavirus.

The other couple is Chris and Bri.

Bri Strauss (IG: bristrauss – currently deactivated) https://t.co/nealCIyJt6 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 13, 2020

While Chris didn’t dominate the premiere as much, we’ll get to see more of him as he fights his way through to the end. Bri didn’t steal the show either, with the lack of drama, but she is definitely someone to watch in future episodes.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart finale brought in familiar faces

When the finale was filmed back in February, it did bring out some familiar faces. Steve revealed that Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Taye Diggs, Jewel, and Rita Wilson were the five judges who were judging the finals.

After deliberation, judges determined Chris and Bri were the winners. They won the opportunity to write and record some original music and make at least one music video. They will also be going on tour once the finale airs. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 13, 2020

Steve revealed that it is Chris and Bri who were declared the winners. The prize was an opportunity to write and record some original music and make a music video. Plus, there’s supposedly a tour in the works as well.

Kaitlyn asked Jamie and Trevor if they were in love and Trevor replies they were falling in love and they plan to continue seeing each other after the show. Anybody that knows anything about Trevor’s f**k boy past knows that Jamie is in for a rude awakening once this is all over. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 13, 2020

And it sounds like the whole concept of the show worked, as Steve revealed that Bri and Chris told one another that they love each other. As for the other couple, not so much.

Oh yeah, in the finals, Trevor and Jamie sang an original song then “Speechless” by Dan and Shay. Chris and Bri sang “Give Me Love” by Ed Sheeran and “To Make You Feel My Love” – the Adele version. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 13, 2020

In case you missed the first episode or don’t want to watch future episodes alone, Tyler Cameron live-tweeted the first episode. Or you can grab our recap of the episode here.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.